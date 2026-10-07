Joey King Says She And Husband Steven 'Love To Cry' And Dance Hard At Weddings

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Joey King gave a glimpse into the love and revelry surrounding filmmaker Destry Allyn and actor Jake Bongiovi's wedding, sharing a series of candid moments with her husband Steven Piet.

King took to Instagram, where she shared a string of happy moments from the wedding. Calling the celebrations a“renaissance painting,” she quipped about their habit of crying through wedding ceremonies and dancing so hard at receptions that they end up with torn clothes and bleeding feet.

Joey wrote in the caption section:“This is me. This is my husband Steven. The rumors are true. They are so very true. We love weddings that are filled with such undeniable love. We love to cry so much at ceremonies and we dance so hard at receptions that we break our clothes and don't realize our feet are bleeding til the next morning.”

She added:“And we looked damn good. Destry + Jake forever. A renaissance painting.”

Joey was first in a relationship with her former co-star Jacob Elordi. They met while filming for The Kissing Booth in 2017 and had split by November 2018. She began dating producer and director Steven Piet in 2019 after they met on the set of The Act.

They got engaged in 2022 and got married in 2023 in Mallorca, Spain.

Talking about Joey, she starred as Ramona Quimby in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus and gained wider recognition for her lead role as a late-blooming teenager in the Kissing Booth film series.

The actress received critical acclaim for playing Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in the crime drama series The Act.

She has also appeared in the films Battle: Los Angeles, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, White House Down, Oz the Great and Powerful, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Wish Upon.