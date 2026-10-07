Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD Yellow Alert For Bengaluru, 10+ Districts Thunderstorms, Rain Likely

Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka weather may remain unsettled on Wednesday, October 7, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for several districts. Bengaluru and parts of south Karnataka may see thunderstorms and rain

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to remain active across several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday, October 7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural are among the districts under the alert. Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are also expected to experience rainfall activity.

Residents in the affected districts should remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly when travelling or commuting in the evening.

The coastal belt is expected to remain more active over the coming days. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada may receive light to moderate rainfall at some places, with scattered thunderstorms also possible through October 10.

Ramanagara could also receive showers, while parts of the Malnad and South Interior Karnataka regions are likely to see scattered rainfall.

However, the weather pattern may gradually become less active across parts of interior Karnataka from October 8. Several districts in North Karnataka are expected to remain comparatively dry, including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Bengaluru Weather Today: Thunderstorms May Disrupt Evening Commute

Bengaluru began Wednesday with relatively pleasant weather, with the temperature recorded at around 22°C. The city experienced partly sunny conditions, while winds were blowing from the east-southeast at around 11 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 13 kmph.

The temperature is expected to rise to around 30°C during the day before dropping to nearly 20°C at night. The forecast also indicates a possibility of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.