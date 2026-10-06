PM Modi's 25 Years As Head Of Govt A 'Historic Chapter' Of Nation-Building, Says Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the completion of 25 years of public service as the head of government, spanning his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and his years as Prime Minister, BJP President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said the period represents a historic chapter of clear vision, unwavering resolve and the building of a modern India.

BJP President Nitin Nabin took to the social media platform X in Hindi and said,“Nation First, Service is Life! From the Chief Minister of Gujarat to the nation's Pradhan Sevak, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has, as the head of government, accorded the highest priority to public service and good governance with the spirit of Nation First throughout his 25-year journey. This is not merely a period, but a historic chapter of clear vision, unwavering resolve, and the building of a modern India.”

“Transforming every challenge into an opportunity, fulfilling the pledge of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas', and elevating India to new heights on the global stage, these are testimonies to Prime Minister ji's tireless hard work and unbreakable resolve,” he said.

“Your commitment to nation-building is an inspiration for all of us. Under your illustrious leadership, this journey to realise the collective dream of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will continue to progress unceasingly,” Nabin added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's first stint at the helm of a government began in Gujarat in 2001. His tenure there lasted more than 12 years before he became the BJP's prime ministerial candidate and led the party to a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

He returned as Prime Minister with larger mandates in 2019 and 2024, becoming the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to lead a government for three consecutive terms.

The BJP's celebrations seek to connect the two phases of PM Modi's political career. A Union Cabinet resolution highlighted initiatives launched in Gujarat that were later expanded nationally, including the SWAGAT grievance-redressal system and the Jyotigram scheme.

SWAGAT, through which PM Modi personally reviewed citizens' grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. Its approach later inspired PRAGATI, the Centre's platform for reviewing stalled projects and resolving implementation bottlenecks.

The BJP has been marking PM Modi's 25 years in public life through the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on his birthday on September 17.

The campaign has included blood donation drives, cleanliness programmes, welfare outreach, exhibitions, cultural events and other public service initiatives.

On Wednesday, the BJP is organising events across states, including torch marches, motorcycle and cycle rallies, and exhibitions highlighting PM Modi's journey from Gujarat to the Prime Minister's Office.

In Delhi, the main Seva Jyoti programme will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. BJP workers and supporters from organisational units across the national capital are expected to attend.