Liberating 25 Crore People From Extreme Poverty Greatest Achievement Of PM Modi's Leadership: VP Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of service as the head of government, and said that the "greatest achievement" of his leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty, calling it a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget".

Taking to X, the Vice President said, "Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas."

Across my visits to States and Union Territories, VP Radhakrishnan said he has witnessed India's visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development.

"The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget," he said.

"May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and strength as you continue to serve Bharat on its journey towards an inclusive, prosperous and Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Vice President added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as head of government, beginning with his oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continuing through three terms as Prime Minister of India.

In October 2001, PM Modi was chosen to replace Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister at a difficult time for the state, which was still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Bhuj earthquake as well as political and administrative challenges.

He remained Chief Minister until 2014 before moving to national politics.

PM Modi's tenure has also been marked by an expanded international profile for India, with the government pursuing greater diplomatic engagement, stronger relations with major powers and a prominent role for India in the Global South.