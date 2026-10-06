Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 2.53 Crore 9,800 Nitrazepam, Alprazolam Tablets Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Worli Unit of the Mumbai Police, has seized Nitrazepam and Alprazolam tablets worth approximately Rs 2.53 crore in a case related to the illegal sale of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

According to a press note, the case has been registered by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli Unit, under Section 22(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The offence took place between 10:40 p.m. on October 6 and 12:40 a.m. on October 7.

Acting on information received during an investigation into persons allegedly involved in the purchase, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Mumbai, the police learned that a person was selling tablets used for intoxication in the Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar area of Govandi.

Following verification of the information, a police team searched the residence of the accused and seized 4,500 Nitrazepam tablets of the NITCOR-10 brand. The tablets weighed approximately 2 kg and 475 grams and were valued at Rs 1.98 crore.

The police also recovered 5,300 Alprazolam tablets of the PROCALM-1 brand, weighing approximately 689 grams and valued at Rs 55.92 lakh.

In total, 9,800 Nitrazepam and Alprazolam tablets, collectively valued at approximately Rs 2.53 crore, were seized during the operation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Krishnakant Upadhyay, with the supervision of senior officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Worli Unit.

Earlier, on October 2, the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided The Smoke Shop at Bhoomi Tower in Sector 4, following concerns raised by Kharghar residents over a shop operating barely 50 metres from ITM College. Police seized hookah flavours and related material worth around Rs 92,000.

The raid was conducted after the ANC received information regarding the sale of hookah and tobacco products near an educational institution. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade carried out the operation.

Earlier, on August 19, the Mumbai ANC had arrested a man from Bihar at Bandra Terminus for allegedly carrying 10.10 kg of charas, with a market value of Rs 10.01 crore.