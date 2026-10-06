Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn Film Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its impressive run at the box office on Monday, although the film witnessed a noticeable drop after its strong opening weekend. The thriller is now just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Drishyam 3 Day 4 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk figures, Drishyam 3 earned around Rs 21 crore net in India on Day 4. The film had collected Rs 62 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

With Monday's collection added, the film's four-day India net collection stands at approximately Rs 197.50 crore. The film has therefore come very close to entering the Rs 200 crore club in India.

Strong Opening Weekend For Ajay Devgn

The first three days were particularly strong for Drishyam 3. The film collected Rs 176.50 crore net during its opening weekend, with Sunday showing a strong jump compared to Saturday.

However, the Monday drop was expected as the film moved into the working-week period. Despite the decline, earning Rs 21 crore on the first Monday keeps the film in a strong position.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 300 Crore

Drishyam 3 has also performed well internationally. After four days, the film's worldwide gross has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, reaching around Rs 303 crore.

The coming weekdays will now be important for the film. If it maintains steady collections, Ajay Devgn's latest outing could continue its strong theatrical run in the days ahead.