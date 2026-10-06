Doha Set To Host World Investment Forum On Oct 25
Doha is set to host the 9th edition of the World Investment Forum, organised in partnership between Qatar and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), from October 25 to 27 under the theme Investing in the Future.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced yesterday that the forum will bring together high-level participants, including ministers, senior government officials, CEOs, business leaders, investors, sovereign wealth fund officials, representatives of international organisations, investment bodies, financial and development institutions, and entrepreneurs from around the world.
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