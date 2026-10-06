F&B Sector Tops 6,000 Outlets In Qatar, Says Tourism Exec

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The food and beverage landscape (F&B) in Qatar has expanded to more than 6,000 restaurants, alongside ongoing efforts to benchmark high service standards across the country.

The milestone underscores the sector's growth following Qatar Tourism's launch of the 'Taste of Qatar' initiative in 2025, which classifies local dining venues using a three-star rating system to enhance hospitality competitiveness.

Speaking at the 'Taste of Qatar Series II – Spotlight on Qatari Entrepreneurship' event organised by Qatar Tourism, Jassim al-Mahmoud, director of Public Relations and Communications at Visit Qatar, highlighted the scale and quality of the national culinary market.

Held in the presence of His Excellency Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, the event, gathered a selection of local entrepreneurs and creative culinary talents who are contributing to the growth and evolution of Qatar's hospitality sector.

It was also highlighted by a fireside chat with Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber, chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, and panel discussions that focused key topics and challenges in entrepreneurship and the F&B sector.

“We now have more than 6,000 restaurants offering cuisines from around the world,” al-Mahmoud said in his opening speech. He explained that international recognition has accompanied the quantitative expansion of the sector, pointing to global accolades earned by local establishments.

Al-Mahmoud noted that 30 Qatari restaurants have been recommended by the Michelin Guide, while eight additional venues received government recommendations. He emphasised that local entrepreneurs have played an essential role in driving the sector's quality improvements and international standing.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the contributions of entrepreneurs across the hospitality and catering sectors,” he emphasised.

Under the 'Taste of Qatar' framework launched by Qatar Tourism to classify cafes and dining spots, top-performing venues receive three stars for meeting peak industry criteria.

“In this context, to foster and support creativity, we launched Taste of Qatar to classify Qatari restaurants and cafés and promote Qatar as a global hospitality destination,” he emphasised, adding that the effort aligns with national growth goals to ensure standard service quality across all resident demographics.

He said,“We aim to promote the hospitality sector, establish high standards of service and support sustainable development in line with Qatar's vision of providing exceptional experiences for both citizens and expatriates.”

Al-Mahmoud pointed out that 'Taste of Qatar' will function as an ongoing hub for industry leaders rather than a one-off gathering.

“Our ambitions for the Taste of Qatar programme extend beyond organising panel discussions; we aim to create a sustainable platform that facilitates the exchange of creativity and expertise among entrepreneurs,” he explained.

He added that the initiative seeks to strengthen long-term commercial competitiveness while building a cohesive service environment.

Qatar Tourism Taste of Qatar Qatari Entrepreneurship