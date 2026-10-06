QU's College Of Nursing Celebrates White Coat Ceremony For Class Of 2029

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University's (QU) College of Nursing held its White Coat Ceremony for 54 nursing students from the Class of 2029, marking an important milestone in their academic and professional journey as they prepare to begin clinical training.

The ceremony was attended by college leadership, faculty and staff, students and their families, and guests from Hamad Medical Corp (HMC) and Aspetar.

The annual White Coat Ceremony reflects the College of Nursing's commitment to strengthening students' professional identity, instilling the values of responsibility, compassion, teamwork, and patient safety, and preparing qualified nursing professionals to contribute to the future of healthcare and serve the community in Qatar.

Dr Majeda El-Banna, dean of the College of Nursing, highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying:“The White Coat Ceremony marks an important milestone in our students' academic and professional journey, representing their transition into the clinical practice of nursing and their commitment to becoming compassionate, competent, and responsible healthcare professionals. The white coat also reminds them that nursing goes beyond knowledge and clinical skills to encompass respect, communication, and advocacy for those in need of care and blade-->





Dr Majeda El-Banna

Dr Waqas Sami, associate dean for Academic Affairs at the College of Nursing, said:“Receiving the white coat marks an important stage in nursing students' academic journey as they begin to connect the knowledge and skills gained through their studies with clinical training and professional practice. At the College of Nursing, we are committed to providing students with strong academic and professional foundations and encouraging continuous learning and development, enabling them to deliver safe, high-quality nursing care.”

Dr Ghada al-Kuwari, assistant dean for Student Affairs at the College of Nursing, said:“The ceremony holds special meaning for our students. It is an opportunity to celebrate what they have achieved so far while reminding them of the responsibility that comes with choosing nursing as a profession. Through our continued guidance, we aim to build students' confidence and sense of belonging to the profession while reinforcing the values of responsibility, respect, compassion, and teamwork throughout their academic and professional blade-->





Dr Ghada al-Kuwari

The ceremony featured Professor Hanadi al-Hamad, Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital and the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, as guest of honour and keynote speaker. In her remarks, she highlighted the vital role of nurses within the healthcare system. She emphasised the importance of collaboration, teamwork, mutual trust, and effective communication across healthcare disciplines to deliver safe, high-quality patient care.

Qatar University College of Nursing HMC clinical training