8Th Festive Exhibition In Doha Strengthens Pakistan-Qatar Textile Ties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and cross-border retail synergy, the 8th edition of "The Festive Exhibition" was held on Friday at Marriott Marquis, City Center Doha.

Organised by Boutique H, the one-day event was inaugurated by Pakistan's ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Aamer, marking a milestone in the evolving textile, garment, and fashion trade between the two blade-->

The inauguration drew a distinguished roster of dignitaries, including Indonesia's ambassador to Qatar Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera, Qatari entrepreneur Farhan al-Sheikh al-Sayed, trade and investment attaché at the Pakistan embassy Qurat Ul Ain Zafar, and Boutique H chief organiser Hina Faisal.

Pakistan Business Council Qatar (PBCQ) chairman Fawad Rana was also present, participating in the proceedings and underscoring the council's commitment to fostering bilateral commercial ties.

Following the ribbon-cutting, ambassador Aamer, alongside Faisal, Zafar and Rana, conducted a walkthrough of the exhibition and visited all 30 participating designers and brands, who had travelled specifically from Pakistan to showcase their latest blade-->

The delegation engaged with the exhibitors, discussing the intricate craftsmanship, the contemporary evolution of South Asian fashion, and the immense potential for Pakistani textile exports in the Qatar market.

Speaking at the event, Aamer expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Faisal and the Boutique H team.

He emphasised that the exhibition has become a vital bridge connecting the Pakistani textile and garment industry directly with consumers and retailers in Qatar.

He noted that the 8th edition represents a maturing of this platform, reflecting a growing demand for high-quality, culturally rich fashion in Doha.

Zafar highlighted the economic significance of the event, saying: "The textile and garment sector is a cornerstone of Pakistan's economy, and Qatar represents a dynamic and discerning market.”

"This exhibition is not just about fashion; it is about trade diplomacy,” she continued.“It allows buyers and consumers in Qatar to experience the premium quality of Pakistani craftsmanship firsthand."

This exhibition arrives at a pivotal moment for Pakistan's textile and apparel sector, the backbone of the national economy, which accounts for approximately 60% of Pakistan's total exports, contributes 24.2% of industrial value addition, and employs around 40% of the industrial workforce.

Pakistan's textile exports reached $17.93bn, with readymade garments alone accounting for $4.29bn.

The current fiscal year has opened strongly, with textile and clothing exports rising 5.55% and readymade garment exports surging 13.59%.

The timing of this exhibition is particularly opportune, given the strengthening economic partnership between the two nations.

Bilateral trade is continuing to increase, and both countries have committed to deepening co-operation through the Qatar-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment.

Pakistan's textile sector, ranked as the eighth-largest exporter in Asia, the third-largest yarn producer, and the fifth-largest cotton producer globally, is well-positioned to meet Qatar's growing demand for quality apparel and home textiles.

The exhibition boasts celebrated designers, including renowned names such as Sana Safinaz, Zunaira Teli, Komal Lakhani, Suffuse, and Hamna Amir.

The diverse array of exhibits ranges from traditional bridal wear and formal pret to contemporary fusion wear, highlighting the versatility of Pakistan's design landscape.

Rana reiterated the council's support for such initiatives, saying:“Events like The Festive Exhibition are instrumental in realising the shared economic visions of Qatar and Pakistan.”

“By facilitating these direct B2C and B2B (business to consumer and business to business) interactions, we are not only boosting trade but also strengthening the cultural fabric that binds our nations together," he said.

City Center Doha Pakistan embassy PBCQ trade diplomacy