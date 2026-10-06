Mada Center Launches Taqdeer Platform As Digital Reference For Senior Citizens Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Assistive Technology Center (Mada) launched on Tuesday the 'Taqdeer' platform, under the patronage and in the presence of HE Minister of Social Development and Family, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Taqdeer platform was developed to provide a unified, reliable digital reference consolidating information on services, programs, initiatives, and benefits available to senior citizens in the State of Qatar, thereby assisting them, their families, and their caregivers in identifying available options and accessing the relevant service providers in an easier and more efficient way.

The platform aggregates information across nine areas, including health and care, lifelong learning, social protection, socio-economic empowerment, mobility and transport, assistive technology, access to justice, cultural and recreational activities (including sports), and emergency services and hotlines, to deliver a digital experience that addresses the diverse needs of users. The platform was also developed in accordance with global digital accessibility standards to ensure content is easy to perceive, navigate, and interact with.

HE Minister of Social Development and Family said in a speech that the State of Qatar places people and families at the forefront of its priorities and at the heart of its development plans. In line with this approach, the Ministry of Social Development and Family's strategy for 2025-2030, under the theme "From Care to Empowerment," was introduced to affirm that quality of life in not limited to providing protection and care, but also extends to participation, independence, and the ability to benefit from opportunities and services.

Senior citizens hold a central place in this approach, which focuses on ensuring an active and dignified life for them, enhancing their contributions to society, and developing services that meet their needs and aspirations while valuing the wealth of experience and accumulated knowledge they possess, which are assets of great importance to both the family and the community, Her Excellency added.

With the acceleration of digital transformation in service provision, ease of access to information has become an essential part of empowerment, she noted, pointing out that clear and reliable information allows one to know the options available to them, make the appropriate decision, and benefit from services with ease and confidence.

HE Minister of Social Development and Family, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of the Taqdeer platform as a unified source of information regarding services, programs, and initiatives available to senior citizens, pointing out that it facilitates access for them and their families and caregivers, while bringing opportunities for care, learning and participation within closer reach.

Mada Qatar Assistive Technology Center Taqdeer' platform