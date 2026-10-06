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Amir Meets Iranian Interior Minister, Discusses Regional Developments

Amir Meets Iranian Interior Minister, Discusses Regional Developments


2026-10-06 11:22:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, during their visit to Qatar.

The meeting reviewed regional developments and efforts aimed at de-escalation, with a focus on strengthening regional and international security and stability.

Also present at the meeting were HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan.

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Gulf Times

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