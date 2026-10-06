Amir Meets Iranian Interior Minister, Discusses Regional Developments

Also present at the meeting were HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan.

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