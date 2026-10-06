Hangry Joe's Names Brandon Wilhelm CEO

Brandon Wilhelm, named chief executive officer of hot chicken franchise Hangry Joe's effective Oct. 6, 2026, brings more than 20 years of franchise development experience and oversight of more than 500 quick-service restaurants to the role.

The Hangry Joe's hot chicken sandwich, served at heat levels from no heat to Angry Hot, is the signature item on the franchise's scratch-made menu.

The Hangry Joe's hot chicken sandwich, served at heat levels from no heat to Angry Hot, is the signature item on the franchise's scratch-made menu.

A Hangry Joe's tenders combo; menu simplicity and cost of goods are central to new CEO Brandon Wilhelm's stated focus on franchisee profitability.

A free-standing Hangry Joe's hot chicken restaurant; the franchise has grown to more than 90 locations across more than 20 U.S. states and the United Arab Emirates since its founding in 2021.

New CEO to lead the hot chicken franchise's next phase of growth, franchisee support and brand investment as it prepares to open 20 new locations.

- Brandon Wilhelm, CEO of Hangry Joe'sMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hangry Joe's, the hot chicken franchise with more than 90 locations, today announced the appointment of Brandon Wilhelm as chief executive officer, effective immediately. He will lead the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening franchisee support, expanding the brand's footprint as it prepares to open 20 new locations, and investing in the marketing and operational infrastructure behind Hangry Joe's continued expansion.Brandon Wilhelm brings more than 20 years of franchise development experience to the role. He spent nearly two decades developing Subway franchise territory across the Midwest as a development agent, the Subway system's term for a regional franchise development partner, eventually overseeing operations strategy for more than 500 quick-service restaurant locations and mentoring more than 140 franchisees, before joining the Hangry Joe's system as a multi-unit franchisee and president of Hangry Development Texas. He currently serves on the Hangry Joe's Franchising Board of Directors and most recently served as the company's acting chief marketing officer. Wilhelm holds a BBA from Baylor University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University."My number one focus as CEO is franchisee profitability: reducing cost of goods, driving sales, and improving our franchise partners' bottom lines. If we give our franchisees the support, marketing, and systems they need to thrive, this brand will grow organically and quickly. I was actually considering stepping away from the restaurant business altogether, until I tried Hangry Joe's and fell in love with the food. We have the best chicken in the industry, and I believe the whole country needs to try it," said Brandon Wilhelm, CEO of Hangry Joe's.Under Wilhelm's leadership, Hangry Joe's will focus on four priorities:- Strengthening the profitability of its current franchised locations, ensuring existing franchisees have the support and unit economics to thrive- Bolstering the brand's marketing and advertising investment to drive traffic and brand awareness system wide- Improving operational efficiency across the business to support franchisees more effectively- Pursuing disciplined restaurant development by pairing the right franchise owner with the right location, every time"Brandon has been a trusted partner to this brand for years, and we couldn't be more confident handing him the keys to our next chapter. His operational experience and genuine commitment to our franchisees make him exactly the right leader to take Hangry Joe's forward," said Mike Kim, co-founder of Hangry Joe's Franchising.About Hangry Joe'sHangry Joe's is a fast-casual hot chicken franchise known for its scratch-made menu served at a range of heat levels. Founded in 2021, the brand has grown to more than 90 locations across more than 20 U.S. states and international markets including the UAE, and continues to expand across North America. For more information, visit hangryjoes.

Brad Smith

Hangry Joe's Franchising

+1 888-780-2080

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

If you know, you Joe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hangry Joe's Names Brandon Wilhelm CEO News Provided By GO Agency PR October 06, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact