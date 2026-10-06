MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) eBRAM Launches the 5th Accredited Professional Mediation Training Course

Hong Kong, Oct 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre, the 2026 Policy Address has further emphasised the promotion of a "Mediation First" culture. Coupled with the rapid expansion of the digital economy and increasing business activities in the Greater Bay Area and overseas markets, demand for professional mediators equipped with cross-border dispute resolution capabilities and legal technology knowledge continues to grow. In response, eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre ("eBRAM"), an independent not-for-profit organisation established with the support of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, will launch its 5th Accredited Professional Mediation Training Course in October. By integrating legal technology, theoretical learning and practical training, the programme aims to nurture a new generation of mediation professionals with international perspectives and cross-border dispute resolution expertise.

Rising Demand for Mediation Creates New Opportunities for Hong Kong

Under China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong has been positioned as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre in the Asia-Pacific region. As cross-border commercial activities become increasingly frequent and enterprises continue to expand globally, mediation is gaining prominence as an effective dispute resolution mechanism due to its flexibility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

As the only online dispute resolution platform in Hong Kong recognised by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), eBRAM remains committed to integrating legal technology with mediation services and supporting the development of Hong Kong's mediation talent pool through professional training initiatives.

Course Design Integrates Theory, Practice and Legal Technology

The 5th Accredited Professional Mediation Training Course (Course Code: eMed02-05-1026) will be led by Mr. TK IU, Chairman of the Hong Kong Mediation Accreditation Association Limited (HKMAAL), as Lead Trainer. The curriculum covers mediation theories and procedures, communication skills, conflict management, simulated case exercises, mediation codes of conduct and relevant legal frameworks.

The programme also incorporates sharing sessions on Online Dispute Resolution (ODR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain applications, providing participants with insights into the latest developments in dispute resolution services. Participants who achieve 100% attendance will satisfy the stage 1 training requirement for HKMAAL-accredited mediators and become eligible to undertake the stage 2 accreditation assessment.

Key course highlights include:

- Fundamentals of mediation and industry development trends

- Mediation procedures and practical techniques

- Communication, questioning, listening and conflict management skills

- Hands-on simulated mediation case exercises

- Applications of ODR platforms, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies

- Introduction to the HKMAAL accredited mediator qualification pathway

Building Hong Kong's Mediation Talent Pool to Support Cross-border Dispute Resolution

Chairman of eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre, Dr Thomas SO Shiu-tsung, JP said: "Hong Kong is accelerating its development as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre and advancing towards becoming a global mediation hub. Demand for professional mediation talent continues to rise. Mediation should increasingly become the preferred mechanism for resolving cross-border commercial, professional and community disputes. The course organised by eBRAM incorporates artificial intelligence and legal technology applications, aligning with the Policy Address's direction of promoting the development of "AI+" and strengthening AI application capabilities. By combining practical training with legal technology, the programme aims to cultivate mediation professionals with strong expertise and international perspectives, meeting the growing demand for dispute resolution services arising from enterprise expansion, Greater Bay Area development and community governance."

Cross-sector Support Promotes Mediation Talent Development

This training programme has received support from organisations including the Estate Agents Authority, the Agency for Volunteer Service, the Healthcare Dispute Resolution Centre and other community and professional bodies, reflecting the growing adoption of mediation across professional services, business and community governance. Through their collective efforts to cultivate mediation professionals with practical skills and expertise, these organisations are contributing to the continued development of a mediation-first culture in Hong Kong.

Legal Technology is Shaping the Future of Mediation

Acting Chief Executive Officer of eBRAM, Mr Albert Leung said: "As cross-border commercial activities and the digital economy continue to expand, the importance of online dispute resolution and legal technology is becoming increasingly evident. In addition to mastering communication and procedural skills, professional mediators must also understand how emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence can enhance dispute resolution efficiency. Through this programme, we hope to equip participants with both mediation expertise and legal technology knowledge, helping to cultivate a new generation of competitive professionals and further supporting Hong Kong's development as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre."

Registration Details

The 5th Accredited Professional Mediation Training Course will be held on 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25 October 2026 and will be led byMr. TK IU, Chairman of HKMAAL, as Lead Trainer. The programme covers mediation theories and procedures, communication and conflict management skills, simulated case exercises, as well as applications of ODR, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Participants who fulfil the programme requirements will satisfy the first-stage training requirement for HKMAAL-accredited mediators and become eligible to undertake the stage 2 accreditation assessment.

Registration is now open and will close on 10 October 2026. For programme details and registration information, please visit the programme webpage.

About eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre

eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre (“eBRAM”) is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee established in 2018, with the support of Asian Academy of International Law Ltd, Hong Kong Bar Association, and The Law Society of Hong Kong. eBRAM tasks itself to elevate Hong Kong's arbitration and mediation services and build capacity to meet the rapidly expanding demand for online dispute resolution and deal-making services across the borders by utilising innovative technologies to enable the city to become a LawTech centre and hub for international business dispute avoidance and resolution and collaborate with global organisations and participating economies such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Belt-and-Road countries and beyond.

eBRAM has developed its ODR platform and DMP Portal leveraging the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud. Cybersecurity and data privacy are our top priorities, and eBRAM makes every effort to ensure the security of information processed and stored on its platform.

For more information, please visit the organisation's official website, LinkedIn, and Wechat Official Account (eBRAM).