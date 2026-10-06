Ganguly Returns To IPL's Delhi Capitals As Coach

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been named head coach of Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals, the franchise announced Tuesday.

The 54-year-old is back at the franchise he joined as an advisor in 2019 and later served as the director of cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

"Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Ganguly said in a statement.

"We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team."

He will take over from Hemang Badani, who led Delhi to a sixth-place finish in the competition this year.

Delhi have not won the IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008.

"I am excited to see him take on this role and I'm sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title," Delhi chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said.

"I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada (Ganguly) and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest."

Ganguly made his coaching debut last year at Delhi's sister franchise Pretoria Capitals in the South African SA20 T20 league.

Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 one-day internationals between 1992 and 2008.

Sourav Ganguly Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals T20