End Of An Era As Messi Prepares To Hang Up Argentina Boots

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lionel Messi will pull on Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time on Tuesday and enjoy an emotional farewell in front of his adoring fans in a stadium with a name to match his legacy: Monumental.

Some 85,000 spectators will be present to watch the 39-year-old idol perform his wizardry in a friendly against Benin that brings down the curtain on his 21-year international career.

Millions more will follow the action in South America's largest stadium, Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental, on TV.

The most-capped player in Argentine history is hanging up his boots two-and-a-half months after losing the World Cup final to Spain.

"I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," Messi wrote when announcing his international retirement in August.

On Monday, he took part in his last training session with the team at the complex that bears his name in the Buenos Aires suburb of Ezeiza.

Fans gathered to watch there too.

"I believe Messi gave everything, absolutely everything, so it doesn't bother me at all that he's leaving. He has more than earned it, let him enjoy himself, let him rest," Cecilia Adriano, 52, told AFP.

Before the match, the University of Buenos Aires will award Messi an honorary doctorate.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

FILLING THE VOID

No effort has been spared for the sendoff of a player considered one of the game's greatest ever.

Several of the teammates with whom he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and who will form the backbone of the post-Messi team, will play in the game, including defender Cristian Romero, midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

After the game the captain's armband will pass to Romero.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has vowed to try to fill the "void" left by his talismanic captain and the signs from the next generation, some of whom weren't even alive when Messi debuted with the team in 2005, are promising.

In their first games since the World Cup final last week, minus Messi, Argentina thrashed Bolivia 4-0 in a friendly in Cordoba on Wednesday before running rings around Burkina Faso on Saturday at Monumental stadium.

Franco Mastantuono and Gianluca Prestianni, two of Argentina's brightest new hopes, both scored their first international goals in the 7-0 romp against Burkina Faso.

The results have begun the process of lifting the gloom of the defeat in the World Cup final when Argentina and a visibly tired Messi were outplayed by Spain in New Jersey of Messi's teammates resorted to thuggish tactics which were punished with bans and fines.

RIGHTFUL HEIR TO MARADONA

Messi is not only Argentina's most capped player but also its leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, as well as a record 68 assists.

"La Pulga" (The Flea) won the eternal gratitude of Argentines -- and sealed his place as the rightful heir to Diego Maradona -- in 2022 when he ended their 36-year World Cup drought in Qatar.

During his time with the Albiceleste, Argentina were also crowned 2005 world youth champions, 2008 Olympic champions and they won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024. They also won the 2022 Finalissima, a match between the champions of South America and Europe.

But there were tears along the way too, notably after Argentina's defeat by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, their 1-0 loss to Spain in this year's final and their shock defeat on penalties to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final.

One detail remains unclear, however: who will inherit Messi's coveted number 10 jersey?

"Until Leo's game, we won't give the number 10 to anyone," said Scaloni. "After that, we'll see."

Lionel Messi Argentina Benin Maradona