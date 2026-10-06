QF's Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum Showcased To World At Time100 Art Event

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum has been showcased to an international audience in New York at TIME's inaugural TIME100 Art event, celebrating influential figures across the global art ecosystem.

The event, at which the museum participated as a signature partner, brought together leading figures from across the global art world to celebrate the inaugural TIME100 Art list.

As an event partner, Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum was featured in the evening's programme through a video introducing the space, alongside an activation area where guests could explore the museum and its story through photo booths, a calligraphy activity, and interactive displays.

As a signature partner of the TIME100 Art event, QF introduced Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum – and the legacy of renowned Indian artist Maqbool Fida Husain, whose work and life story it displays – to a global audience, highlighting the museum's role in advancing cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating art from the region and beyond.

“During his long and diverse artistic career, Maqbool Fida Husain displayed his work in many of the world's greatest cities, including New York, where he first exhibited in 1964,” said Jowaher al-Marri, operations director at Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum.“We are very proud to be bringing the legacy of this world-renowned artist back to the city at TIME100 Art.”

“This event is also an amazing opportunity to bring Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum further to the attention of the international art world – introducing the museum, its collections, and the story behind it to people who may be encountering it for the first time, while also helping to amplify the continuing impact of Maqbool Fida Husain's pioneering work on the world,” she said.

“As we approach the museum's first anniversary, this event has represented a point for reflection on how this cultural landmark has engaged over 12,000 people since its opening, the imaginations it has sparked, and the connections it has enabled,” the official added.

Located in the QF's Education City, Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum opened in November 2025.

Lawh Wa Qalam M F Husain Museum TIME100 Art Qatar Foundation