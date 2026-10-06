Minister Opens Conference And Exhibition On Recycling

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sixth Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference and Exhibition 2026 kicked off in Doha Tuesday.

The two-day event is organised by the Ministry of Municipality, drawing broad participation from government and quasi-government entities, private-sector institutions, local and international companies, as well as leading experts, specialists, and decision-makers in recycling, sustainability, and the circular economy.

The opening ceremony was attended by ministers, ministry undersecretaries, ambassadors, assistant undersecretaries, and senior officials, along with representatives of government entities and national institutions, as well as a wide range of experts, specialists, and partners from Qatar and abroad.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah said the conference and exhibition represent a national platform that brings together government entities, the private sector, academic and research institutions, and experts to share knowledge, showcase innovative solutions, and forge partnerships that support the future of recycling and sustainability in the State of blade-->

These efforts, he underlined, will help advance the transition toward a circular economy and accelerate sustainable development.

HE al-Attiyah highlighted that the State of Qatar has made a substantial leap forward in this sector, with 45% of municipal solid waste diverted from landfills during 2025, while the Waste Treatment Center generated more than 276,000 megawatt-hours of electricity.

HE affirmed that the centre also processed more than 10,000 tonnes of scrap tires, produced more than 34,000 tonnes of compost, and sorted and recovered more than 37,000 tonnes of recyclable materials. Meanwhile, the production of recycled construction materials at Rawdat Rashed reached approximately 3.9mn tonnes during the same year.

He highlighted the ministry's efforts to strengthen the role of the private sector and develop recycling industries, noting that the number of facilities designated for recycling industries in the Al Afja area increased to 61, including 29 operational facilities, 19 facilities under construction, and 13 facilities in the development phase.

The investment opportunities offered by the Ministry during 2025 resulted in the selection of nine investors to establish new recycling facilities, the minister said, emphasising that this significantly strengthens private-sector participation and supports economic diversification in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

HE al-Attiyah elaborated that the ministry is working to develop an integrated and sustainable waste management system based on the optimal use of resources, strengthening recycling, and deploying advanced technologies through the implementation of an array of strategic projects under the "Zero Waste” initiative.

The minister further explained that, in parallel, the ministry is working to develop a national smart and integrated waste management system based on digital solutions and standardised blade-->

This system will contribute to enhancing service efficiency and monitoring, strengthening data quality, supporting planning and decision-making, and achieving the highest levels of operational efficiency, he pointed out.

Al-Attiyah said sustainability is no longer an additional option but has become a fundamental pillar of planning for the future and a key driver of economic efficiency, resource protection, and improved quality of life.

He noted that a successful transition to a circular economy requires the coordinated efforts of government, the private sector, academic and research institutions, and the community, turning ideas into projects, technologies into applications, and partnerships into tangible results.

The conference also featured the signing of lease agreements with four of the nine investors selected under the investment opportunities offered by the ministry to establish new projects in the recycling industries on land designated for this purpose. The agreements mark a significant step in the ministry's efforts to turn investment opportunities into tangible projects, strengthen private-sector participation, and expand the industrial base associated with recycling and the circular economy.

The signing also marks the completion of procedures related to the investment opportunities offered by the ministry and supports the development of recycling industries and the attraction of new and specialised investment in the sector.

These efforts include the construction of a new engineered sanitary landfill in Mesaieed, the rehabilitation of existing landfills, the establishment of a central materials sorting and recovery facility for recyclable materials, as well as the construction of an advanced waste-to-energy facility to generate electricity from municipal solid waste, HE al-Attiyah explained.

The conference explores key challenges and opportunities related to recycling and sustainability, explores the future of the circular economy, examines the role of innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in developing sustainable solutions, and showcases best practices and experiences while highlighting opportunities for collaboration and investment.

Alongside the conference, a specialised exhibition is being held featuring government entities, national institutions, local and global companies, and specialised manufacturing facilities.

The exhibition showcases advanced technologies, products, services, and innovative solutions in the fields of recycling and sustainability, contributing to enhanced knowledge sharing, the development of partnerships, and the growth of industries associated with the circular economy.

The organisation of this event is an outgrowth of the successes achieved by previous editions, which have contributed to strengthening its standing as a national and regional platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, the private sector, and specialised institutions.

The conference and exhibition support dialogue, collaboration, innovation, and the development of partnerships in the fields of sustainability and the circular economy.

The conference reflects the ministry's commitment to continuing to advance sustainable materials management, encouraging investment in recycling industries, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector and academic and research institutions, into line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and NDS3.

These efforts contribute to building a more sustainable future for future generations.

Ministry of Municipality recycling sustainability