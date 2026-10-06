Qatar Tourism Backs Qatari Talent To Drive Culinary Sector Growth

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism (QT) is stepping up efforts to develop the country's restaurant and culinary sector by supporting Qatari entrepreneurs, promoting local talent and encouraging innovation, Chief of Operations Affairs Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber said at the second session of the“Taste of Qatar: Spotlight on Qatari Entrepreneurs” programme.

“The culinary sector is a genuine expression of Qatar's identity, culture and time-honoured hospitality, as well as a vital economic sector with promising opportunities for growth and investment,” al-Jaber said.

“To this end, we are building an integrated ecosystem that supports the sector's development and instils a culture of excellence through initiatives and programmes that raise quality and service standards and enable business owners to develop distinctive, competitive experiences that attract visitors,” he blade-->

Held in the presence of His Excellency the QT Chairman Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, the event brought together Qatari entrepreneurs and chefs to exchange insights, share experiences and explore opportunities to advance the restaurant and hospitality sector.

“Qatari restaurants and brands also play an important role in shaping the destination's story and offering visitors authentic experiences that embody our culture and identity and reflect the wealth of tourism, heritage and cultural assets Qatar has to offer,” al-Jaber said.

Visit Qatar public relations and Communications director Jassim al-Mahmoud said the session provided a platform for dialogue and highlighted creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in the restaurant and culinary arts sector.

“With this session, we wanted to create a rich space for dialogue and the exchange of views, and to highlight stories of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in the restaurant and culinary arts sector,” he said.“Taste of Qatar, which we launched last year, reinforces this approach by celebrating excellence, encouraging innovation and establishing high-quality standards, helping to elevate the restaurant and hospitality sector and strengthen Qatar's position as a global culinary blade-->

The event featured two panel discussions.

The first examined the journeys of Qatari entrepreneurs, including their success stories, challenges and efforts to turn innovative ideas into successful and scalable businesses.

Participants were Flat White Specialty Coffee founder and chief executive Maryam al-Badr, Inbat Group founder and chief executive Ghanim al-Sulaiti, The Espresso Collective and InStudio Club founder and creative director Nouf al-Haidous, MA Group chairman Abdulla al-Emadi, and Ajlan al-Kaabi, founder of Athar Café, Haql Café and Palladium.

The second panel,“Qatari Talent”, explored the role of Qatari chefs in preserving the authenticity of local cuisine while embracing contemporary approaches and innovative techniques.

Chefs Aisha al-Tamimi, Mohammed al-Abdulla, Noor al-Mazroei and Salman Jaida shared their experiences, including international visitors' responses to Qatari flavours and the role of food in fostering cultural connections.

The Taste of Qatar initiative is part of the QT's efforts to strengthen the culinary offering as an integral component of the visitor experience, while providing a platform to showcase local talent, homegrown brands and Qatar's distinctive flavours, culture and hospitality.

Qatar Tourism Qatari Entrepreneurs Taste of Qatar