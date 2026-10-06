PM Modi's 25 Years In Leadership Reflect India's Transformation, Rising Ambitions: CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in leadership reflect India's transformation and its rising national ambitions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as head of government, beginning with his oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continuing through three terms as Prime Minister of India.

In an opinion article in The Hindu, Naidu said, "In my 48 years in public life, I have seen governments change, economies transform, technologies disrupt the world, and leaders rise and fall. One lesson has only become clearer with time: leadership matters."

As Prime Minister Modi completes 25 uninterrupted years in executive office, the Andhra Chief Minister said, "I reflect on what makes his journey exceptional - clarity of vision, integrity, discipline, attention to detail and, above all, the ability to execute."

He said that whether through a pandemic, wars, geopolitical uncertainty, or rapid technological change, "India has remained steady at the wheel".

"We have expanded infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, strengthened welfare delivery, embraced technology, encouraged enterprise and emerged with greater confidence on the world stage," Naidu posted on X.

"Few leaders get the opportunity to shape a generation. Rarer still are those who help shape the destiny of a nation," he added.

In the article, Naidu mentioned, "As a Chief Minister first and then a Prime Minister, Mr Modi has a strong belief in 'Team India'. He knows that India cannot be transformed from Delhi alone."

During PM Modi's tenure, the Andhra CM said India's stature abroad has also changed profoundly.

"Today, India's voice is heard with greater respect on global platforms. India protects its national interest while engaging with different centres of global power, preserves strategic autonomy while building deeper partnerships, and projects its civilisational confidence as a modern, technology-driven nation," he added.

"Mr Modi's 25 years in executive leadership have demonstrated the qualities such a moment demands. Twenty-five years have established his record. The next 20 years can establish India's place in history," Naidu said.