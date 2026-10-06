Political Leaders Greet PM Modi On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Govt

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government.

VP Radhakrishnan Hails PM Modi's 'Pradhan Sevak' Journey

Vice President Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said his journey as "Pradhan Sevak" had transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas".

In a post on X, the Vice President wrote, "Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas."

Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. Across my visits to States and Union Territories, I have witnessed Bharat's visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development. The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget. May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and strength as you continue to serve Bharat on its journey towards an inclusive, prosperous and Viksit Bharat by 2047. @narendramodi - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 7, 2026

He further said the greatest achievement of PM Modi's leadership was“liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty”, calling it a landmark historical achievement.

"Across my visits to States and Union Territories, I have witnessed Bharat's visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development. The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget," the post read.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds 'Nation First' Spirit

Further, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Prime Minister, describing the completion of 25 years as head of government as a moment of“immense joy” for all. He said PM Modi had made“From Public Service to National Service” the motto of his life and remained dedicated to elevating India's identity, pride and honour.

"The completion of 25 glorious years as Head of the Government by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who has made 'From Public Service to National Service' the motto of his life and remains ceaselessly dedicated to elevating India's identity, pride, and honor to new heights, is a moment of immense joy for all of us. In these years of national service, an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of 'Nation First' have been consistently reflected," the chief minister said.

'जनसेवा से राष्ट्रसेवा' को जीवन का ध्येय मानकर भारत की अस्मिता, स्वाभिमान और गौरव को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाने के लिए निरंतर समर्पित आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का Head Of The Government के रूप में 25 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण होना हम सभी के लिए अत्यंत हर्ष का अवसर है। इन वर्षों की राष्ट्र साधना में जनसेवा के प्रति अटूट समर्पण, दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व और 'राष्ट्र प्रथम' की भावना निरंतर प्रतिबिंबित हुई है। प्रधानमंत्री जी का जीवन देश वासियों को विकसित, आत्मनिर्भर और सशक्त भारत के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करता है। राष्ट्रसेवा के इस अविराम पथ पर 25 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर प्रधानमंत्री जी को हार्दिक बधाई। #25YearsOfSeva - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2026

He said PM Modi's 25 years of national service reflected an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of“Nation First”.

"The Prime Minister's life inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant, and strong India. Heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister on completing 25 glorious years on this unrelenting path of national service," the post read.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Occasion 'Historic'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also described the occasion as“wonderful, unprecedented, unimaginable, and historic”. He noted that the journey began on October 7, 2001, when PM Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and had now reached the“great yajna of building a developed and self-reliant India”.

“Today's day is wonderful, unprecedented, unimaginable, and historic. Today, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has completed 25 years as the head of the government. This journey, which began on 7 October 2001 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has today reached the great yajna of building a developed and self-reliant India,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

आज का दिन अद्भुत, अभूतपूर्व, अकल्पनीय और ऐतिहासिक है। आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को सरकार के मुखिया रहते हुए 25 वर्ष पूरे हुए हैं। 7 अक्टूबर 2001 को गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शुरू हुई यह यात्रा आज विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण के महायज्ञ तक पहुँची है। उनका परिश्रम, प्रयत्न, धैर्य और उत्साह हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा है। उनके साथ सहयोगी के रूप में काम करना अपने आप में सौभाग्य है। ईश्वर उन्हें स्वस्थ रखें और वे निरंतर देश का नेतृत्व करते हुए जनकल्याण एवं विकसित भारत के निर्माण में लगे रहें। - Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 7, 2026

He also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and expressed hope that the Prime Minister would continue to lead the country while working for public welfare and the building of a developed India.

“His hard work, efforts, patience, and enthusiasm are an inspiration to all of us. Working as a colleague with him is a fortune in itself. May God keep him healthy, and may he continue to lead the country tirelessly, engaged in public welfare and the construction of a developed India,” the post read.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday marks 25 years at the helm of government, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, followed by three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014.

(ANI)

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