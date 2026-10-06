Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain, High Humidity For THESE Days

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Reports a sudden weather change across the Telugu states due to the southwest monsoon withdrawal and cyclonic circulation. People will face severe daytime humidity

The Telugu states are experiencing unexpected weather shifts right now. The southwest monsoon withdrawal is speeding up, while a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and a local surface trough are driving these changes.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts mostly dry weather across Telangana, but the southern and eastern districts might see light to moderate rains or sudden showers. The El Nino effect is creating mixed weather conditions just as winter approaches.

Hyderabad residents are waking up to cool morning breezes, but the afternoons tell a different story. The sky remains partly cloudy, and daytime temperatures will likely jump by 1 to 2 degrees above normal.

The mercury will touch 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, and severe humidity will trouble the city crowds. The weather will cool down by evening or night, and areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hitec City, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, and Charminar can expect light to moderate showers.

The weather changes will heavily impact the southern and eastern districts of Telangana. Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Rangareddy districts will likely receive light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning.

The weather department warns about strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour during this time. The IMD confirms that northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Karimnagar will maintain dry weather.

Moisture-laden winds are blowing along the Andhra Pradesh coast, and several regions will likely receive rainfall.

. North Coastal AP: Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts will see cloudy skies and scattered light showers.

. South Coastal AP: East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts might experience moderate rains with thunderstorms.

. Rayalaseema: Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kadapa districts will face sunny and humid conditions until afternoon, but the weather will change by evening.

Officials advise the public against standing in open spaces or under isolated trees due to the high risk of lightning strikes during the rains. Farmers working in the fields and motorists must stay highly alert.

The meteorological centre specifically instructs farmers to move their harvested grain to safe locations to prevent water damage. Authorities confirm that fishermen face no special threat, as wind speeds at sea remain completely normal.