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De Beers Collaborates With Mabeo Studio And Botswana-Based Master Basket Weaver Shakunona Parata At Homo Faber 2026 Arabian Post

De Beers Collaborates With Mabeo Studio And Botswana-Based Master Basket Weaver Shakunona Parata At Homo Faber 2026 Arabian Post


2026-10-06 11:11:18
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – De Beers continues its participation in Homo Faber 2026 by supporting Botswana-based master basket weaver Shakunona Parata, who will demonstrate her weaving practice and present a new sculptural work created in collaboration with Beullah Serema and Peter Mabeo of Mabeo Studio. Based in Botswana, Mabeo Studio explores the intersection of craft, design and culture, collaborating with artisans to create contemporary works that draw on local materials, cultural heritage and a deep respect for craftsmanship.

Curated by Artistic Director Es Devlin, this year's theme for Homo Faber, An Island of Light, examines the interplay between light, materials and creativity, placing the work of craft artists from around the world at the heart of the experience. In keeping with Homo Faber's focus on the maker, their materials, tools and processes, Parata will weave live in the A Rooted Ascent room alongside presenting Diware, a new sculptural work created with Mabeo Studio.

A member of the Ngamiland Basket Weavers, from the north-western region of Botswana, Parata will present basket-weaving techniques using locally gathered materials drawing on skills and practices passed through generations. Parata learnt her skills from her mother and grandmother, and continues to experiment with different approaches to technique, pattern and colour.

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The Arabian Post

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