Brazil's Fertilizer Imports And Production Decline

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's fertilizer imports and domestic production declined from January through July this year compared with the same period in 2025, according to data released Monday (5) by fertilizer lobby ANDA. The main reason cited for the decline in imports is the conflict in the Middle East.

According to ANDA data, Brazil imported 22.98 million tonnes of fertilizer from January through July this year, down 8.8% from the same period last year. In July alone, imports totaled 3.96 million tonnes, a 22.3% decline. In a statement, ANDA said imports were maintaining their normal pace at the beginning of the year but slowed after the conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran began on February 28.

“Purchases were proceeding normally at the beginning of the year, but after the war in Iran began, new business slowed, which became evident from May onward in lower deliveries and will affect deliveries for the 2026/2027 crop,” ANDA said in the statement.

ANDA said the Brazilian market entered the second half of September with signs of a slowdown in imports. Lower purchase commitments at this time of year increase the need to monitor inventories for the next application cycle, as the outlook for higher production remains unchanged.

One of the world's largest food producers, Brazil relies heavily on foreign fertilizer supplies to plant its crops. Its main suppliers include Arab countries affected by the conflict or its fallout. Brazil is a major importer from Morocco, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, for example.

ANDA also reported a decline in domestic production. From January through July, Brazil produced 3.34 million tonnes, down 19.7% from the same period in 2025. In July alone, production totaled 517,000 tonnes, 19.9% lower than in July 2025.

According to ANBA, the decline is mainly due to Brazil's production of phosphate fertilizers, as sulfur, a key input in the production of phosphate fertilizers, has been posting continued price increases in the market.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

CNA

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