Artist Michele Pred Projects 'I Am Jane Doe' On Whitney Museum
The statement supporting Whitney union workers proved timely, as the union successfully secured a new contract this week. The agreement includes across-the-board pay increases of at least 14.75 percent over four years and establishes a new minimum wage of $26 per hour for front-of-house and retail staff. The museum is also preparing for the opening of its highly anticipated Roy Lichtenstein retrospective this week.Museum Heist Foiled in Paris
In Paris, an attempted burglary at the Musée Nissim de Camondo was thwarted last Saturday night, according to police. An intruder triggered the security system, preventing the theft of“very valuable works of art” from a room they had already accessed, a source told Le Parisien. A man was subsequently arrested. This incident follows a significant $102 million heist at the Louvre last year.Other Art World News
Artist Jenkin van Zyl's new film,“Enclosure,” is currently on view at London's Somerset House through November 29. The work explores themes of tech obsolescence and consent, with van Zyl stating in an interview with Dazed that he wanted to use deepfakes“as an embodied thing within the film to talk quite literally about the idea of consent and replication.” Van Zyl also described deepfakes as“deeply evil and frightening.”
Meanwhile, Damien Hirst has collaborated with Scottish luxury cashmere brand Barrie on a new polka-dotted collection. Hirst modeled items from the collection in an interview, describing the brand as“a bit punk rock” for its customizable, embroidered patches and praising the zippers, adding,“Also, I'm a slut for cashmere.” The video interview delves into how Hirst's spot paintings influenced his reflections on mortality.
The BBC Archive recently resurfaced a 1996 discussion asking whether computers can create art, featuring artist Harold Cohen and his art-making program, AARON. Cohen, a painter, explained that he“discovered there are things an artist can do without really understanding what's going on” and believed teaching a computer to paint could illuminate the artistic process. AARON, which began creating squiggles in the late 1960s, was shown in its“mature period” in the broadcast.
Source: Artnet News
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