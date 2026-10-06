Detroit Design District Launches Whitney-Inspired Program

MENAFN - USA Art News) The(DDD) has unveiled an independent study program for artists, writers, and curators, drawing inspiration from the renowned. This new initiative will be led by, the founding executive director and a long-standing arts professor.

Classes for the program will take place at the district's Boyer Campbell Building, which was designed by C.F.J. Barnes, a former student of Albert Kahn.

The DDD ISP aims to host approximately 30 participants annually, structured into two 13-week sessions. Each session will dedicate 10 weeks to seminars, studio, or post-studio practice, with the remaining three weeks allocated for independent work and one-on-one mentorship. Students will engage with various institutions, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Heidelberg Project, Dabls African Bead Museum, Pewabic, College for Creative Studies, Michigan Central, Newlab, and the Shepherd, alongside numerous independent cultural organizations.

Key supporters of the program include Valerie Cassel Oliver, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Legacy Russell, executive director and chief curator of the Kitchen, New York, and multidisciplinary artist Charisse Weston.

The inaugural classes for the DDD ISP are scheduled to begin in fall 2027.

Source: Artforum