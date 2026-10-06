Zaha Hadid Foundation To Reopen Late Architect's HQ As Public Arts Space

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Zaha Hadid Foundation is transforming the late architect's former London headquarters into a public cultural space, set to reopen on. The initiative marks theof Hadid's passing. Located atin Clerkenwell, the Victorian schoolhouse will now host galleries, a learning space, a lecture hall, and a collection display dedicated to architecture, design, and related arts. These refurbished areas will facilitate exhibitions, talks, workshops, and creative residencies.

Rana Hadid, chair of the trustees of the Zaha Hadid Foundation, stated that it was“Zaha's wish for the foundation to preserve her legacy while carrying her ideas forward: advancing education, supporting future generations and contributing to the wider field of architecture.” She added that the foundation's mission centers on Hadid's“extraordinary archive, a profound record of her work, imagination and intellectual life.” This new development will allow the foundation to protect the archive, make it accessible to broader audiences, and foster new opportunities for learning, scholarship, and creative discovery, thereby ensuring Hadid's ideas continue to inspire future generations.

The renovation of the Grade II-listed schoolhouse, originally constructed in the early 1870s, was led by Katherine Nolan and Alex Butterworth of London-based Studio KA. The design duo restored several original elements of the building, while incorporating new flooring and finishes inspired by Hadid's paintings. Nolan and Butterworth also integrated subtle details, such as Z-shaped door pulls and shard-like flooring insets, which were characteristic of the Iraqi-British architect's own work.

Aric Chen, director of the Zaha Hadid Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for this“next evolution” of the site. He said that it will be where“Zaha's legacy will live on both through our programs and exhibitions drawn from her archive, and through her forward-looking ethos as we actively engage with architectural culture today.” The space will open for press and private viewings on October 29, with a public opening following on November 3. The inaugural exhibition, titled“ Zaha Hadid: Architecture of Performance,” curated by Catherine Howe and Libby Sellers, will showcase Hadid's stage and set designs for contemporary dance, classical opera, and pop music.

Source: ARTnews