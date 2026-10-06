Eva Presenhuber To Close Vienna Gallery Space After Two Years

MENAFN - USA Art News) Influential galleristwill close her Vienna gallery space in, according to an interview with ARTnews. Presenhuber, who has operated in the art business for more than, cited local conditions in Vienna rather than the financial stability of her main Zurich-based business as the primary reason for the decision.

Presenhuber opened the Vienna location in April 2022, describing the venture as a“sentimental” impulse driven by her affection for her native Austria. She stated that she seized an opportunity when an ideal location became available. While the Vienna gallery did not yield significant financial gains, Presenhuber highlighted its success in promoting artists from her program, contributing to 18 solo and 17 group institutional exhibitions in the region over just five years.

Despite her Zurich galleries“doing fine,” Presenhuber decided it was time to close as the lease for the Vienna space was expiring this year, noting the added expense it had come to represent. An indirectly contributing factor was a slower art market, which has seen the gallery's overall sales decrease by approximately 40 percent over the past three years. Presenhuber explained that the art market is currently in a period of adjustment for many galleries, including her own, which are observing“more hesitation” from collectors.

She also noted increasing competition from other galleries and auction houses, alongside an aging generation of once-dedicated collectors who are acquiring less and are unsure what to do with their extensive art collections. Presenhuber expressed uncertainty about who, if anyone, will replace these collectors.

The current exhibition at the Vienna gallery, featuring works by Angela Bulloch, runs until October 23. A final exhibition, showcasing works by Austrian designer Nina Hollein, will be on view from November 11 to December 4, after which the gallery will close. The 2026 exhibition“Entropy, 2026” by Angela Bulloch was shown at Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Vienna.

Source: ARTnews