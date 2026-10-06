Hannah Lim Reimagines Snuff Bottles At UK Museum Exhibition

MENAFN - USA Art News) London-based artistdraws on her British-Singaporean background, classical Chinese literature, and historical ceramics to create anthropomorphized sculptures, including a series inspired by snuff bottles. Her work explores the 17th- and 18th-century design trend known as Chinoiserie, which involved European manufacturers imitating Chinese and other Asian motifs for Western markets.

Lim's approach aims to reinterpret this historical practice with greater awareness.“In my own work, I attempt to reclaim and re-imagine this practice in a more conscientious way,” Lim said in a statement.“My sculptures often draw inspiration from specific cultural styles or processes.”

Snuff bottles, a consumer trend originating in China during the 17th century, contained powdered, scented tobacco. Lim first encountered examples in various U.K. museum collections and was captivated by their intricate designs. While traditional snuff bottles are small, typically a few inches in diameter, Lim's sculptures are considerably larger, often requiring two hands to hold. These pieces like“Phoenix Spirit House Snuff Bottle” incorporate painted or relief portraits of animals and mythical creatures.

The artist explained the evolution of her work in an interview with Colossal:“Initially, my own snuff bottle works were designed in a way to highlight certain personal aspects of my heritage. Over time, they've come to reflect different points in my research.” She added that each of her snuff bottles includes a hidden hanging charm within its lid, referencing the tiny spoons found in traditional versions.

Lim constructs her pieces using a blend of polymer clay and Jesmonite, a casting material made from mineral powder and liquid acrylic polymer. She finishes them with chalk, acrylic paint, and a layer of gloss. Her inspiration extends to mythological texts, particularly the ancient Chinese tome The Classic of Mountains and Seas, a fantastical account of over 550 mountains and 300 waterways.“I've been attempting to interpret the text through my work, using the enchanting alchemic descriptions of these creatures as inspiration for my most recent series of sculptures and paintings,” the artist stated. This series includes works such as“Sleeping Tiger Snuff Bottle,”“Midnight Crane Snuff Bottle 1,”“Peach and Cranes,” and“Double Fish Snuff Bottle.”

Currently, Lim is exploring new materials like metal and experimenting with scale. Recent sculptures such as“Orchid Table” feature laser-cut elements. She also custom-makes frames that function as extensions of her paintings, with plans to integrate motifs directly onto these frames.

Lim's solo exhibition, Reimaginings, is on view at the Museum of East Asian Art in Bath, U.K., through November 14. Later this month, some of her works will be displayed with Cynthia Corbett Gallery in Paris. Additionally, a new public artwork by Lim is scheduled for unveiling in Paddington, London, later this year.

Source: This Is Colossal