Superq Quantum Computing Reports Successful Performance In Live US Military Exercise, Advancing Hybrid Computing Toward Real-World Deployment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

SuperQ reports that its Super Edge(TM) tactical optimization platform met 100% of evaluation benchmarks during a live operational exercise at the Bush Combat Development Complex in Texas. The exercise evaluated real-time logistics optimization, tactical routing, communications resilience and integration with existing military systems. The results provide a real-world demonstration of SuperQ's technology as the company advances its broader hybrid-computing ecosystem, including Super(TM), Super OS(TM) and its in-development Super Nova(TM) system.

Quantum computing's long-term potential extends well beyond research laboratories, with applications ranging from supply-chain optimization and financial modeling to cybersecurity and national defense. However, translating advanced computing capabilities into practical, real-world applications remains a central challenge for the industry.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) recently announced a significant development in that effort, reporting that its Super Edge(TM) tactical optimization platform met all evaluation criteria during a live U.S. military exercise at...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/QBTQF

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN