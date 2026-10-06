Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) Draws Expert Attention As Greenland's Rare Earth Race Shifts From Discovery To Delivery

In a recent InvestorNews column, metals market analyst Jack Lifton discussed Greenland's rare earth projects, noting Greenland Mines' positioning in the space. The column arrives at a pivotal moment for the company, which closed its acquisition of Sarfartoq on September 1, 2026. After finalizing the acquisition, the company completed a substantial field program that advances the next phase of drilling, technical work and district-scale exploration.

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As Western governments and manufacturers work to reduce their reliance on Chinese rare earth supply, Greenland has emerged as one of the most closely watched frontiers. The island hosts significant deposits of the magnet metals essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense systems. Yet as one veteran industry analyst recently observed, a promising deposit is only the first step toward a functioning mine. Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) is central to that discussion, with its newly acquired Sarfartoq project featured prominently in his assessment of Greenland's prospects.

In a recent InvestorNews column, metals market analyst Jack Lifton, co-chair of the Critical Minerals Institute, compared two of Greenland's rare earth projects. He weighed GRML's Sarfartoq against Critical Metals Corp.'s Tanbreez project and argued that...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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