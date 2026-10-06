Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Builds The Infrastructure Behind A Growing Blockchain Ecosystem

MindWave is developing and commercially providing the infrastructure behind an ecosystem centered on MindChain, MindWaveDAO and $NILA. MindChain serves as the EVM-compatible Layer 2, while purpose-built industry networks provide specialized environments for real-world applications. $NILA connects network utility, staking, participation and governance, giving the ecosystem an economic and community layer.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Blockchain adoption has increasingly moved beyond the question of whether businesses can use digital assets. The more important question is what infrastructure can support those applications as they become more complex and specialized.

That is where MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS) is positioning its...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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