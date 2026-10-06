Agentic AI Could Fundamentally Change How Govts Deliver Public Services: Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering a new phase in which systems are moving beyond generating information and recommendations to taking actions on behalf of users and potentially policymakers, according to a leading expert in digital policy and AI.

Speaking on the topic of 'Agentive AI, Digital Policy and the Future of Public Governance', at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Dr Hasnain Bokhari, head of Digital Policy and Artificial Intelligence at Willy Brandt School of Public Policy at the University of Erfurt, Germany, said that the shift from 'AI that advises to AI that acts' could fundamentally change how governments deliver public services and how accountability is established.

“Unlike conventional generative AI, which primarily produces text, summarises information or offers recommendations, agentive or agentic AI can be assigned a task and independently carry out a sequence of actions to complete it,” noted Dr Bokhari.

Dr Bokhari spoke about the rapid emergence of agentic and autonomous AI systems and how it is transforming public governance. He discussed the opportunities these technologies create for improving public services, decision-making and administrative efficiency, while also examining the regulatory, ethical and accountability challenges they raise.

“Governments have spent decades digitising public services, with e-government initiatives promising citizens access to services around the clock through computers and mobile devices. But the expansion of digital government also exposed problems involving Internet access, affordability and technological infrastructure, particularly in developing countries,” he explained.

Those challenges, according to Dr Bokhari, contributed to the recognition of the digital divide and encouraged governments to develop multi-channel approaches to public service delivery rather than relying exclusively on websites and smartphones. He said that the emergence of AI has introduced a new governance challenge.“In conventional e-government, technology was largely treated as a software tool and governance focused on systems and infrastructure. With AI, technology increasingly functions as an adviser, while questions of fairness, bias and other aspects become central,” he pointed out.

With agentive AI, Dr Bokhari said, the technology becomes something different: a delegated actor.

“Administrative law already contains extensive principles governing the delegation of authority to human officials. Those principles could provide a foundation for governing AI agents that are granted authority to perform tasks on behalf of public institutions,” he explained. According to him, some questions policymakers should ask are: What is the AI agent's mandate; what systems and information is it authorised to access? Who is responsible for its actions? At what point must the agent obtain human permission? And who is accountable if an autonomous action causes harm?

“These questions become particularly important because an AI agent can potentially perform multiple actions over time rather than simply producing a single recommendation,” he highlighted. The official stated that the discussion comes as governments explore increasingly ambitious applications of AI.

“Governments are seeking greater efficiency and responsiveness through AI while simultaneously having to determine how much autonomy these systems should be given.

The emergence of systems capable of independently acting raises the question of whether additional governance mechanisms will be necessary,” he highlighted.

Despite the risks, Bokhari identified significant potential benefits from agentive AI in government.

He stated:“One is the development of agent-ready government infrastructure capable of supporting civil servants and delivering services organised around citizens' life events rather than individual government departments. Such systems could co-ordinate activities across agencies automatically, reducing the burden on citizens who currently have to navigate multiple departments to complete a single task.”

For Bokhari, the transition to agentive AI represents more than another stage in technological modernisation.“It is a shift in the relationship between technology, government authority and citizens. The key distinction is no longer simply between humans and machines, but between AI that recommends an action and AI that is authorised to take one,” he underlined.

Artificial intelligence digital policy Agentive AI