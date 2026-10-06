Qatar Hosts 2.614Mn Visitors In First Nine Months Of 2026
The statement said visitor sources varied between January and September 2026. The Gulf Co-operation Council countries ranked first, accounting for 40.9% of total visitors, or 1.069mn. Asia and Oceania ranked second, accounting for 21%, with 548,000 visitors.
Europe ranked third with 538,000 visitors, or 20.6% of the total, while the Americas ranked fourth, accounting for 7.3%, with 190,000 visitors.
Other Arab countries ranked fifth, with 184,000 visitors, representing 7% of the total. Other African countries ranked sixth, with 84,000 visitors, or about 3.2% of the total.Qatar Tourism
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