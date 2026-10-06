Qatar-US-Iran Diplomatic Efforts Ongoing: Mofa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's mediation efforts between the United States and Iran are continuing without interruption, stressed Ibrahim bin Sultan al-Hashemi, director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Tuesday.

Speaking during the ministry's weekly media briefing, al-Hashemi said the mediation efforts aim to achieve progress that can serve as a basis for further negotiations and address all issues of concern to both sides.

“Talks are continuing, and there is an exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran, with Qatar acting as a mediator between the parties,” al-Hashemi said, stressing that resolving the dispute requires making every effort to reach negotiable solutions while considering the concerns of all parties.

Regarding the issue of the Iranian pilots, al-Hashemi said Qatar had been clear from the start that it had addressed the matter and informed the Iranian side of the latest developments. However, he noted that Qatar remains open to an Iranian visit to review the procedures taken in this regard.

In the meantime, al-Hashemi pointed out that Qatar supports any initiatives undertaken by regional countries to safeguard their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the“Makkah Alliance,” indicating that the alliance would strengthen regional co-operation aimed at preserving the capabilities and stability of countries in the region. He also reiterated Qatar's support for Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to protect its security and territorial integrity.

“We condemn the irresponsible approach adopted by the Houthi group in targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Islamic holy sites and civilian objects, and we support the kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its security and territorial integrity,” he said.

Accordingly, al-Hashemi reaffirmed Qatar's support for any move that contributes to maintaining the security and stability of the region, while noting that it was too early to discuss Qatar joining the“Makkah Alliance.”

MOFA United States mediation negotiations