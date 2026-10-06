Almost 500 Arrested, Over 40 Police Wounded In French School Protests: Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: At least 488 people were arrested and 43 members of the security forces wounded Tuesday as tens of thousands massed in France to protest against poor conditions in schools, the interior ministry said.

Most of the day's demonstrations were peaceful but there were sporadic clashes across the country with protesters throwing projectiles and security forces using tear gas, AFP correspondents said.

Late evening, protesters were locked in an uneasy standoff with members of the security forces in Place de la Nation in eastern Paris as the main demonstration in the French capital wound down without dispersing.

Since last week, at least 6,547 people have been arrested over the protests, the interior ministry added. The ministry said earlier some 256,000 people had protested nationwide on Tuesday.