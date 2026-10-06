Supreme Judicial Council, General Tax Authority Sign Mou Strengthening Institutional Integration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judicial Council and the General Tax Authority signed a memorandum today aimed at strengthening institutional integration between the two entities and developing electronic connectivity procedures.

The memorandum was signed by HE President of the Court of Appeal Judge Dr. Mohammed Imran Ali Al Kuwari representing the Supreme Judicial Council, and Assistant President of the General Tax Authority for Support Services Ismail Mohammed Al Sayed Al Mansouri in the presence of HE President of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Muhannadi, and HE President of the General Tax Authority Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari.

In a statement, the Authority said the memorandum will contribute to enhancing procedural efficiency, expediting the completion of transactions and supporting the work of judicial committees with joint jurisdiction, including the Tax Grievance Committee. It will also strengthen information exchange, support digital transformation efforts and further develop the framework for joint operations.

The memorandum also seeks to strengthen the partnership and integration of efforts between the two entities and utilise electronic connectivity to improve workflows and enhance efficiency. This will support the achievement of their shared objectives and serve the public interest, in accordance with controls that ensure data quality and security while maintaining confidentiality.

In addition, the memorandum allows for the future expansion of areas of cooperation to include additional services and data as mutually agreed upon by both parties, in line with technological developments and the operational needs of both entities.

The Authority noted that the signing of the memorandum reaffirms its commitment to strengthening cooperation with national institutions to support the digitisation of services and the development of procedures, thereby contributing to greater efficiency in the services provided to taxpayers and improving their overall experience.