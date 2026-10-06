Qatar Participates In Meeting Of GCC Committee Of Ministries Of Social Affairs And Development Undersecretaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, participated in the 12th meeting of the GCC committee of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Social Affairs and Development, held via videoconferencing.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family HE Khalifa bin Issa Al Kubaisi.

The meeting discussed several topics and initiatives aimed at advancing joint Gulf social action, developing social policies and programmes, and exchanging expertise and experiences among the GCC countries.