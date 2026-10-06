Florida's Largest Dengue Outbreak In Decades Comes Just As Snowbirds Head South

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Just as thousands of retirees begin thinking about trading colder weather for a winter in Florida, the state is dealing with an unusually large mosquito-borne disease outbreak. More than 250 locally acquired dengue infections have been reported in Florida during 2026, making the current outbreak apparently the largest in the continental United States in decades. The vast majority have occurred around Tampa in Hillsborough County, but locally acquired infections have also appeared elsewhere, including a newly confirmed case in Broward County.

For snowbirds, the Florida dengue outbreak isn't necessarily a reason to cancel winter plans, but it is a reason to add mosquito precautions-and a plan for unexpected healthcare-to the seasonal budget. An illness that requires doctor visits, testing, or hospitalization can create out-of-pocket costs even for an insured retiree, while becoming sick away from home can also mean changing travel plans, extending a stay, or arranging help with pets, transportation, or other responsibilities back home. Understanding where transmission is occurring, what symptoms look like and when to seek care can therefore protect both your health and the winter budget you've already planned.

More Than 250 Floridians Have Contracted Dengue Locally

Florida's outbreak is unusual because these aren't simply infections diagnosed in residents after international travel. State data cited in recent reporting showed 252 locally acquired infections and 245 travel-associated cases through late September, with the locally acquired cases concentrated heavily in Hillsborough County. The Florida Department of Health had already described the rise in Hillsborough County as unusual in early September, when the county had reported only 59 locally acquired infections. That rapid increase helps explain why health officials and mosquito-control agencies have intensified surveillance and prevention efforts. The outbreak has also resulted in a confirmed death, involving an elderly Tampa woman, making the situation particularly relevant to older seasonal residents.

Tampa Is the Center, but the Risk Isn't Confined There

Snowbirds shouldn't interpret the statewide numbers as meaning every Florida destination carries identical risk. Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, has accounted for the overwhelming majority of locally acquired cases, while nearby Pasco County had reported three locally acquired cases by late September. The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County responded with a mosquito-borne illness alert and urged residents to drain standing water, cover exposed skin, and use EPA-registered repellent. On October 5, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County also confirmed a locally acquired dengue case and issued an advisory there. The changing geography means anyone spending the winter in Florida should check current local health information rather than assuming the Florida dengue outbreak is solely a Tampa problem.

Dengue Doesn't Spread Like the Flu

One reassuring point is that you aren't likely to catch dengue simply because someone at the grocery store, restaurant, or retirement community has it. Dengue is transmitted primarily through bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti, a species already present in Florida communities. The Florida Department of Health says symptoms can develop within roughly two weeks after an infected mosquito bite and may include fever, severe muscle or joint aches, and rash. Because those symptoms can resemble other illnesses, someone who develops a fever after living in or visiting an area with dengue transmission should tell their healthcare provider about that exposure. The CDC says a blood test is the only way to confirm dengue, although clinicians may begin managing a suspected case based on symptoms.

Know the Symptoms That Shouldn't Wait

Many dengue infections don't result in serious illness, but severe dengue can become dangerous quickly. According to the CDC, about one in four infected people becomes sick, and approximately one in 20 people who become sick develops severe dengue. Warning signs can include abdominal pain or tenderness, repeated vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stool, or extreme tiredness and restlessness. Importantly, those warning signs can begin during the 24 to 48 hours after a fever goes away, which means feeling cooler doesn't necessarily mean the danger has passed. Severe dengue can cause shock, internal bleeding, and death and requires immediate medical care, so snowbirds shouldn't try to simply ride out those warning signs at home.

Your Rental or Winter Home Deserves a Mosquito Check

People arriving at a seasonal home after months away may want to do something surprisingly simple before unpacking: walk around the property looking for water. The Florida Department of Health warns that mosquitoes can reproduce in extremely small amounts of standing water-even an amount that could collect in a bottle cap. Flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, gutters, pool covers, toys, coolers, discarded containers, and other objects can all become breeding locations. Repair damaged window and door screens as well, particularly in a home that has been unoccupied through part of Florida's rainy season. Reducing mosquito habitat around the property is one practical way snowbirds can respond to the Florida dengue outbreak without dramatically changing their winter routines.

A Few Prevention Supplies Are Worth Adding to the Travel Budget

A winter trip to Florida already involves travel expenses, housing, groceries, medications, and sometimes a second set of household supplies, but mosquito protection shouldn't be the place to save a few dollars this year. Florida health officials recommend EPA-registered insect repellent along with loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when practical, particularly when mosquitoes are active. Screens on patios, porches, windows, and doors should also be checked and repaired to help keep mosquitoes outside. If you're renting a condo or seasonal property, report standing water or screening problems to the owner or property manager instead of assuming someone else has noticed them. Repellent, appropriate clothing, and basic property maintenance cost relatively little compared with the potential medical and travel disruption caused by becoming sick far from your regular doctors.

A Few Prevention Supplies Could Protect More Than Your Health

A winter in Florida already comes with travel, housing, groceries, medications, and other seasonal expenses, but mosquito protection shouldn't be the place to save a few dollars this year. Florida health officials recommend EPA-registered insect repellent along with loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when practical, while screens on patios, windows and doors should be checked and repaired to help keep mosquitoes outside. Those relatively inexpensive precautions look even more reasonable considering that CDC research found 36.1% of reported U.S. dengue patients in 2024 were hospitalized, although that figure shouldn't be interpreted as the hospitalization risk for every person infected.

For a retiree spending winter away from home, illness could mean medical copays and deductibles along with less obvious expenses such as changing a flight, extending a rental, arranging transportation, or having family travel to help. Spending a modest amount on repellent, screens, and eliminating mosquito breeding areas can't guarantee you won't become sick, but it's inexpensive risk reduction compared with the potential financial disruption of a serious illness.

If you spend winters in Florida, will this year's dengue outbreak change any of your travel plans or the precautions you take once you arrive?