Your Prescription Is Covered This Year - Don't Assume The Same Pharmacy Will Be Cheapest In 2027

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You already know your prescriptions are covered, your neighborhood pharmacy has them ready every month, and the pharmacist even knows your name, so why complicate things for 2027? Because with Medicare Part D, having a covered drug doesn't necessarily mean you'll pay the same amount at every pharmacy that accepts your plan. Medicare explains that some plans designate certain locations as preferred in-network pharmacies, where members may have lower copayments or coinsurance than at other pharmacies in the same network.

That means the pharmacy that worked perfectly for your Medicare prescription costs in 2026 isn't automatically the least expensive choice for 2027. Before Medicare Open Enrollment ends December 7, it pays to compare not just your drug plan but exactly where you intend to fill each prescription.

“In Network” and“Preferred” Don't Always Mean the Same Thing

The first distinction to understand is that a pharmacy can participate in your plan without offering its lowest possible prices. According to Medicare's pharmacy guidance, in-network pharmacies have contracts with Medicare drug plans, while preferred in-network pharmacies may offer members lower out-of-pocket costs.

A plan could therefore include both the drugstore around the corner and another pharmacy across town while assigning different cost-sharing to each one. For someone filling several medications every month, even seemingly small differences in copays can accumulate over an entire year. That's why comparing Medicare prescription costs requires looking beyond whether your pharmacy's name appears in the network.

Your Drug's Tier Can Change What You Pay

Where you buy a prescription isn't the only variable because the drug's position on your plan's formulary also matters. Medicare explains that Part D plans commonly divide covered medications into tiers, with lower-tier drugs generally carrying lower costs and higher-tier medications potentially requiring larger copayments or coinsurance.

Plans have flexibility in how they structure those tiers, so don't assume that a Tier 2 medication under your current coverage will have identical treatment under every 2027 option. You should also look for coverage requirements such as prior authorization, quantity limits, or step therapy when comparing plans. A low premium isn't much consolation if medications you use throughout the year become substantially more expensive or difficult to obtain.

Put Your Actual Prescriptions Into Medicare Plan Compare

This is one comparison where generic estimates aren't nearly as useful as your personal medication list. Medicare specifically recommends entering all the prescription drugs you take regularly when comparing plans because doing so produces more accurate estimates of monthly and annual costs. The Medicare Plan Compare tool is already displaying 2027 plan options and allows logged-in users to use saved drugs and pharmacies when comparing plan costs. Enter the exact drug name, dosage, quantity, and frequency rather than assuming two people enrolled in the same plan will face similar Medicare prescription costs.

Compare More Than One Pharmacy Before Deciding

Don't stop after entering the pharmacy you've used for the past five years. Compare that location with other nearby pharmacies participating in each plan, particularly those identified as preferred, and check mail order if it makes sense for medications you take regularly. Medicare notes that some plans offer mail-order programs providing up to a three-month supply of covered medications, which may offer both convenience and potential savings. However, don't assume mail order is automatically cheaper either.

The goal is to compare the specific options available under the specific plan you're considering. A retiree taking six maintenance medications may discover that changing pharmacies is financially worthwhile even when changing drugs isn't necessary.

A Low Premium Doesn't Guarantee the Lowest Total Cost

Part D premiums are getting plenty of attention for 2027, but they tell only part of the story. CMS projects the average monthly premium for stand-alone Part D plans will rise by less than $1, from $35.09 in 2026 to $36 in 2027, although individual plans and premiums can differ substantially from that national average. What matters to your household budget is the combination of premiums, deductible, copayments or coinsurance, pharmacy pricing, and what your particular medications cost throughout the year.

A plan charging $10 less each month saves $120 annually on premiums, but that's no bargain if its pharmacy or drug cost-sharing makes your prescriptions $500 more expensive. When comparing Medicare prescription costs, estimated total annual spending is usually far more informative than simply sorting plans by premium.

Some Drug Prices Have Another Change Coming in 2027

There is another reason not to rely blindly on what you paid this year. Medicare's drug-price negotiation program expands in 2027, when negotiated prices for a second group of 15 Part D drugs take effect on January 1. Beneficiaries should contact their plans for details about how negotiated prices may affect them, and the 2027 group includes drugs such as Linzess, Otezla, and Xtandi.

Even beneficiaries who don't use one of those medications should still review their own formulary, tiers, pharmacy network, deductible, and cost-sharing because those details can change from one plan year to another. The lesson isn't that everyone's prescriptions will become cheaper or more expensive in 2027; it's that last year's receipts aren't enough information for next year's decision.

Your Familiar Pharmacy May Still Win

There is nothing wrong with keeping the same Part D plan and pharmacy when the numbers still work in your favor. Medicare says people satisfied with their current plan's coverage, costs, and service generally don't have to make a change if that plan remains available, but it still recommends reviewing coverage each fall. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, with changes taking effect January 1, so this is your annual opportunity to see whether another combination of plan and pharmacy lowers your Medicare prescription costs. Spending 20 minutes comparing the pharmacy you love with a few alternatives could either uncover meaningful savings or give you confidence that staying exactly where you are is still the right choice.

Have you ever discovered that the same Medicare prescription cost dramatically less at a different pharmacy, or do you stick with one pharmacy regardless of price?