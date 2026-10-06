Retired With 2 Cars? Here's How Much Dropping One Could Actually Save

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Two cars can feel almost automatic after decades of commuting, raising a family, and juggling separate schedules. Retirement changes that equation, especially when one vehicle starts spending five or six days a week parked in the driveway while you continue paying to own it. According to AAA's 2026 Your Driving Costs analysis, owning and operating a new vehicle now averages $12,863 annually, although a paid-off older vehicle driven relatively little could cost dramatically less. That doesn't mean every retired couple can instantly save $12,863 by selling the second car, but it does show how many expenses hide behind the idea of one-car retirement savings. Before assuming you still need two vehicles, add up these costs and compare them with what sharing one car would actually require.

Start With What You're Paying for Insurance

Selling a vehicle doesn't necessarily cut your total auto insurance bill in half, but it can eliminate a meaningful recurring expense. Insurance costs vary significantly based on the vehicle, location, coverage, mileage, driving record, insurer, and other factors, which is why your own policy is more useful than a national average. Ask your insurer for an actual quote showing what your household premium would be with only the vehicle you intend to keep. Also ask whether removing one car changes multi-car discounts or other policy discounts so you're comparing the true before-and-after figures. If the difference is $800 or $1,200 annually, you've identified savings that occur even before considering a single gallon of gasoline.

Registration and Other Fixed Costs Don't Disappear When You Drive Less

One reason rarely used vehicles can be deceptive is that several ownership costs continue whether you drive 10,000 miles or 1,000. Registration fees, applicable property taxes, inspections, insurance, and certain other charges can remain due simply because the car is sitting in your driveway. AAA's vehicle ownership calculator specifically includes government taxes and fees such as annual registration when calculating ownership costs. Pull out your latest registration renewal and any vehicle-related tax bills rather than dismissing these as small expenses. Saving $200 here and $400 there matters when you're evaluating one-car retirement savings across another 10 or 15 years.

Maintenance Still Costs Money on a Car That Barely Moves

Driving fewer miles reduces wear, but parking a vehicle doesn't make maintenance disappear. Batteries weaken, tires age, fluids deteriorate, rubber components can dry out, and the car still requires periodic servicing to remain dependable. AAA's ownership methodology includes routine maintenance, unexpected repairs, and tire replacement because all three contribute to the true cost of keeping a vehicle. A lightly used second car can be especially frustrating when a $700 repair arrives after you've driven it only a few hundred miles that year. Review your repair and maintenance receipts for the last two or three years to calculate what the second vehicle is really costing instead of remembering only oil changes.

Fuel Savings Depend on Whether You Actually Drive Less

Selling the second car doesn't magically eliminate the miles you still need to travel. If a couple currently splits 12,000 annual miles between two vehicles and then drives nearly all 12,000 in the remaining car, fuel savings could be modest. The same logic applies to some maintenance expenses because those additional miles are now being placed on the vehicle you kept. For perspective, the IRS increased its business mileage rate to 76 cents per mile for July through December 2026, a figure based on vehicle-cost data rather than gasoline alone and not intended as a personal driving-cost estimate. Calculate one-car retirement savings by separating expenses that truly disappear from costs that merely move to the remaining vehicle.

Don't Ignore What the Second Car Is Worth Today

Suppose the extra car is paid off and costs only $1,500 or $2,000 annually to insure, register, maintain, and fuel. If you could also sell it for $15,000, however, keeping it means leaving $15,000 of household wealth tied up in an asset that may continue losing value. Depreciation is the largest component of AAA's 2026 new-vehicle ownership calculation, averaging $4,422 annually, although depreciation on an older vehicle can be much lower. Selling also gives you options for the proceeds: replenish emergency savings, cover upcoming home repairs, or invest according to your retirement plan and risk tolerance. The sale price isn't annual“savings,” so keep it separate from your yearly cost calculation, but don't pretend the vehicle itself has no financial value.

Run a Realistic $4,000-a-Year Example

Consider a retired couple with a paid-off second vehicle that costs $1,300 annually to insure, $350 for registration and related fees, $900 for average maintenance and repairs, and $1,000 for fuel and miscellaneous vehicle expenses. That's $3,550 annually before assigning any cost to depreciation, and their actual numbers could be higher or lower. If selling also eliminates another $1,000 of annual depreciation, their economic benefit could approach $4,550 per year, though depreciation isn't cash leaving their checking account every month.

Over five years, $3,550 in avoided cash expenses alone totals $17,750 before considering inflation, investment returns, replacement transportation, or major repairs that never happen because the second vehicle is gone. That's why calculating one-car retirement savings from your actual records can be much more revealing than simply noticing the car doesn't use much gasoline.

Subtract What One-Car Living Will Cost You

The honest calculation can't stop with everything you eliminate. A one-car household might spend more on rideshares, taxis, public transportation, grocery delivery, rental cars, or occasional help from family members. You may also decide sharing one vehicle isn't practical if both spouses have frequent medical appointments, volunteer commitments, caregiving responsibilities, or hobbies in different directions. Try a one-car experiment for a month by leaving the vehicle you're considering selling parked and tracking every inconvenience and replacement transportation expense. If sharing one car saves $4,000 annually but requires $700 of rideshares and rentals, you still have a potentially compelling $3,300 net saving and a much more realistic number.

The Car in the Driveway Should Earn Its Place in Your Budget

There's no financial rule saying retirees should own only one vehicle, and independence and convenience have real value that shouldn't be ignored. But one-car retirement savings can become substantial when the second vehicle carries thousands of dollars in insurance, fees, maintenance, depreciation, and repairs while barely leaving home. Start with your insurance quote, registration bills, two or three years of repair records, annual mileage, estimated sale value, and the realistic cost of alternative transportation. If those numbers reveal that you're spending $3,000, $4,000, or more every year to preserve a convenience you rarely use, selling could free up meaningful retirement cash without changing your lifestyle very much.

If you're retired with two vehicles, how much would you need to save each year before you'd seriously consider becoming a one-car household?