Your Part D Premium Is Only One Number - Check These 6 Costs Before Choosing A Plan

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A Medicare Part D plan advertising a tiny monthly premium can look like the obvious bargain, especially when you're trying to keep retirement expenses predictable. But the premium is only the admission price; what you spend at the pharmacy can make a seemingly cheap plan much more expensive over an entire year. That's especially important for 2027 because CMS projects the average stand-alone Part D premium at about $36 per month, while the standard deductible and annual out-of-pocket threshold are both increasing.

Your own Medicare Part D costs depend on the specific plan, prescriptions, pharmacies, and coverage rules that apply to you rather than those national averages. Before choosing a plan during Medicare Open Enrollment, which runs October 15 through December 7, compare these six numbers and details along with the premium.

1. Check the Deductible Before You Look at Copays

A $10 monthly premium isn't nearly as exciting if you discover you'll pay substantially more toward your prescriptions before regular coverage kicks in. Under the standard Part D benefit, CMS has set the 2027 deductible at $700, up from $615 in 2026, although individual plans can offer different deductible structures within Medicare's rules. Some plans may have no deductible or apply their deductible only to certain drug tiers, so don't assume every $700 deductible works identically. Look at which medications are subject to the deductible and estimate what you'd actually spend before the plan begins applying its normal cost-sharing rules. When comparing Medicare Part D costs, this is why the cheapest premium and cheapest plan aren't necessarily the same thing.

2. Find Your Drugs on the Formulary

Knowing a prescription is“covered” doesn't tell you enough about its price. Medicare explains that plans place covered medications on formulary tiers, with lower tiers generally carrying lower cost sharing and higher tiers potentially costing considerably more. One plan could place your medication on a preferred tier while another treats the same prescription as non-preferred, creating a meaningful difference across 12 months of refills. Check every medication you take, including the exact dosage and form, rather than searching only for your most expensive prescription. A retiree taking five medications may find that several modest differences in copays matter more annually than saving $5 or $10 on the monthly premium.

3. Compare Copayments and Coinsurance Carefully

Copayments and coinsurance sound similar but can produce very different bills. A copayment is generally a fixed dollar amount, while coinsurance requires you to pay a percentage of the drug's applicable cost. Under the 2027 defined standard Part D benefit, beneficiaries generally pay 25% during the initial coverage phase after satisfying the deductible, although actual plan designs can vary. That percentage matters much more for a $700 prescription than a $20 generic, so identify whether your medications carry fixed copays or percentage-based cost sharing. Your projected Medicare Part D costs should reflect the prescriptions you actually use rather than simply comparing the plan's most attractive advertised copayment.

4. See What Your Pharmacy Does to the Price

Your pharmacy can quietly become another major variable in the calculation. Medicare says some Part D plans have preferred in-network pharmacies that may charge members less than other pharmacies participating in the same network. Out-of-network pharmacies can be substantially more problematic because you may have to pay the full cost yourself and may not be reimbursed for all of it. Compare your current pharmacy with preferred locations and mail-order options, particularly if you fill several maintenance medications every month. Staying loyal to a familiar pharmacist may be worth something to you, but make that decision after seeing the annual price difference rather than assuming every participating pharmacy costs the same.

5. Look for Prior Authorization, Step Therapy and Quantity Limits

Not every Part D cost appears as a dollar amount on the comparison screen. Plans can use coverage rules such as prior authorization, step therapy, and quantity limits, which may affect whether and how easily you receive a particular prescription. Medicare explains that step therapy can require someone to try a less expensive medication before the plan covers a more expensive alternative, while quantity limits restrict how much medication is covered during a particular period. Your doctor may sometimes request an exception, but that process can create additional work and uncertainty when you're already established on a medication. Before enrolling, check whether any prescriptions you regularly take have restrictions that your current coverage doesn't impose.

6. Know Your Maximum Exposure for Covered Drugs

For someone taking expensive prescriptions, one of the most important 2027 numbers isn't the premium at all. The annual Part D out-of-pocket threshold rises from $2,100 in 2026 to $2,400 in 2027, according to CMS's finalized Part D benefit parameters. Once your qualifying out-of-pocket spending reaches that threshold, you generally pay nothing for covered Part D drugs for the remainder of the calendar year. That protection is significant, but it doesn't mean every dollar you spend on medication necessarily counts toward the threshold.

For example, Medicare notes that drugs purchased using certain discount programs instead of your Medicare coverage don't count toward the Part D deductible or out-of-pocket maximum. If you use high-cost medications, estimating how quickly you might reach $2,400 can be much more useful than obsessing over a few dollars of monthly premium.

The Cheapest Premium Can Still Produce the Bigger Annual Bill

Think of Medicare Part D costs as an annual household expense rather than a monthly insurance payment. A plan charging $15 less each month saves $180 in annual premiums, but that advantage disappears quickly if your prescriptions cost $30 more every month or your preferred pharmacy isn't offering the plan's lowest cost sharing. Medicare's official Plan Finder now allows beneficiaries to compare 2027 options using their medications and pharmacies, making estimated total costs much more useful than premium comparisons alone. Enter your complete prescription list, check the deductible, tiers, pharmacy network, restrictions, and potential out-of-pocket spending, and then compare the total picture before December 7.

Have you ever chosen a low-premium Part D plan only to discover that your prescription costs made another plan cheaper overall?