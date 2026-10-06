IRS Replaces Irs2go With New App - Taxpayers Can Now Check Balances, Payments And Tax Records From Their Phones

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) The new IRS app replaces IRS2Go and gives individual taxpayers mobile access to selected account information, including balances, payments, tax records, and notices. Users should download it only through verified IRS links or official app stores. Serhii Yevdokymov/Shutterstock

The IRS has officially replaced its long-running IRS2Go mobile application with a new IRS app that gives individual taxpayers considerably more access to their federal tax information from a phone or tablet. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the free app launched September 25, 2026, and expands on IRS2Go by allowing taxpayers to securely sign in and use selected services from their Individual Online Account. That means the app is no longer primarily a place to check the status of a tax refund or find filing resources. Taxpayers can now use their mobile devices to view certain balances, make payments, review payment activity, access available tax records, and perform several other account-related tasks.

The New IRS App Does Much More Than IRS2Go

IRS2Go had been available for more than a decade and was best known for letting taxpayers check refund status and find free tax-filing assistance. Those services remain, but the new app adds access to a broader collection of account-specific tools.

After securely signing in, taxpayers may be able to check refund and amended-return status, view available balance information, make payments, review payment activity, and see select IRS notices and letters. The app also provides access to available tax records and transcripts, certain profile and communication preferences, and a taxpayer's Identity Protection PIN, commonly called an IP PIN.

Some services don't require taxpayers to sign in at all. The IRS app FAQ says users can continue checking refund status, making certain payments, and finding free filing assistance without logging into an account.

Current IRS2Go Users May Already Have the New Version

People who already have IRS2Go installed shouldn't need to search for and install an entirely separate application. The IRS says users who have automatic app updates enabled will receive the new IRS app through the normal update process.

Those without automatic updates can manually select the update through the Apple App Store or Google Play. The app is available in English and Spanish and currently requires iOS or iPadOS 15.1 or later or Android 7.0 or later.

The IRS also plans to continue adding features, so what taxpayers can accomplish through the app may expand beyond the services available at launch.

The App Doesn't Replace IRS

The new mobile app shouldn't be confused with a complete mobile replacement for the IRS website or its existing online accounts. IRS will continue providing tax forms, guidance, tools, and other services, while the Individual Online Account, Business Tax Account and Tax Pro Account remain available through the website.

At launch, the app extends only selected services from the Individual Online Account. It does not provide Business Tax Account or Tax Pro Account features, and not every feature available through an Individual Online Account is currently available in the app.

Telephone and in-person assistance also remain available when a taxpayer has a problem that can't be handled through a self-service tool.

Taxpayers Should Watch for Fake IRS Apps

The expanded account access creates another reason to be cautious about where an IRS-branded application comes from. The IRS specifically warns taxpayers about look-alike apps, advertisements, and unsolicited messages that claim to provide access to IRS accounts.

Rather than clicking an advertisement or a link received in a text or email, taxpayers can start at the official IRS app page and follow the agency's verified links to the Apple App Store or Google Play. The IRS says it won't request sensitive personal or financial information through an unsolicited email, text message, or pop-up.

The agency's FAQ also explains that secure sign-in doesn't take place entirely inside the app. Instead, the app opens a secure browser window using the same authentication process as the IRS Individual Online Account and returns the taxpayer to the app after authentication.

Mobile Access Could Make Routine Tax Tasks Easier

The biggest change isn't simply that IRS2Go has a new name. Giving taxpayers mobile access to balances, payment history, tax records, notices, and IP PIN information could eliminate some of the searching involved when someone needs to verify a payment, find a tax document, or respond to IRS correspondence.

That convenience can be particularly useful during filing season or when taxpayers are trying to resolve a balance and need to see what the IRS currently shows on their account. Still, taxpayers shouldn't assume every tax issue can now be handled from a phone, and account features available to individual users can vary.

Anyone interested in using the app should begin with IRS rather than an advertisement, search-engine promotion, or unsolicited link. That extra step helps ensure taxpayers are handing sensitive tax information to the IRS rather than to a convincing imitation.