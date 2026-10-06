Have An Elmo Teether In The Freezer? Check It Before Giving It Back To Baby

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Skip Hop's Baby“Sesame Street” Elmo Silicone Teether, model 9R263210, has been recalled because its black eye pieces can detach if frozen and create a choking hazard. Parents with the affected model should stop using it and follow Skip Hop's recall instructions. (KVUE/YouTube).

That familiar red Elmo face sitting in your freezer may deserve a closer look before it goes back into your baby's hands. A Skip Hop Baby“Sesame Street” Elmo Silicone Teether has been recalled because its black eye pieces can detach if the product is frozen, creating a choking hazard. The Elmo teether recall affects about 22,660 units sold in the United States, so this is more than an isolated product complaint. Parents and caregivers should identify the model, stop using it if it matches the recall, and follow the manufacturer's instructions rather than assuming the toy is safe because nothing appears loose.

Why The Elmo Teether Recall Matters

The Elmo teether recall involves Skip Hop model 9R263210, a red, orange and white Elmo-face teether that includes a blue textured key and multicolored fabric crayon box. According to Good Housekeeping, the black pupils can detach when the recalled teether is frozen, potentially leaving a small piece that a baby could choke on. About 22,660 units were recalled in the United States after four reports of the eyes detaching, although no injuries had been reported when the recall was announced. The teethers were sold at Carter's stores nationwide and online from January 2025 through March 2026 for approximately $12. For families, the absence of reported injuries should not be interpreted as proof that continued use is safe because the recall specifically identifies a potential choking hazard.

Check The Model Instead Of Guessing

Parents should look for model number 9R263210 on the red Skip Hop tag attached to the fabric crayon box rather than relying solely on the toy's appearance. Parents reports that the affected product features Elmo's face, the blue textured key and the fabric crayon box, giving caregivers several details to compare. If the model number matches, the Elmo teether recall instructions say to stop using the product immediately and keep it away from children. That means a parent should not keep using the affected teether simply because its eyes still feel secure or because it was never placed in a freezer. Checking the tag also matters at grandparents' homes, day care bags and other places where baby gear can remain long after its original packaging disappears.

Do Not Throw It Away Just Yet

The company's official Skip Hop recall program requires consumers to document destruction of the recalled product before receiving the remedy, so immediately tossing it in the trash could create an unnecessary problem. If the teether is frozen, Skip Hop instructs consumers to remove it and let it thaw before writing“Recall” and the destruction date across Elmo's nose in permanent ink. Consumers are then instructed to cut through the black pupils with household scissors, photograph the destroyed teether and submit the requested information through the recall website. After review, Skip Hop says U.S. consumers will receive a $12 gift card within two to three weeks that can be used at William Carter Company brands including Carter's, Skip Hop, OshKosh B'gosh and Little Planet. For a family that paid roughly $12 for the product, the gift card essentially matches its original selling price, but an important limitation is that the recalled teether cannot simply be returned to a retail location.

The Freezer Detail Offers A Bigger Safety Lesson

The Elmo teether recall centers specifically on what can happen when this particular product is frozen, but it also gives parents a reason to review how they chill other teethers. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recommends cold teething toys for discomfort but advises against freezing teething toys or rings because very hard frozen items can hurt a baby's gums. The American Academy of Pediatrics' HealthyChildren offers more nuanced advice, recommending solid rather than liquid-filled teething rings and warning parents to remove chilled or frozen rings before they become rock hard. That distinction matters when a tired parent is looking for quick relief for a fussy baby: colder and harder do not automatically mean better. Parents should follow the instructions for each individual teether and inspect it regularly for cracks, tears, loose pieces or other changes before handing it to a child.

One Small Tag Can Answer The Big Question

The most important takeaway from the Elmo teether recall is that parents do not have to guess whether their child's toy is affected. Model 9R263210 is the number to look for, and owners of the recalled product should stop using it and complete Skip Hop's destruction-and-photo process to receive the $12 gift card. The recall also highlights a broader habit worth adopting: read manufacturer instructions and routinely inspect anything babies repeatedly put into their mouths. A teether can look perfectly ordinary while a small component or product-specific use condition creates a risk that is not obvious at first glance.

Have you checked your baby's teethers and other frequently used products lately, and do you think manufacturers make recall information easy enough for busy parents to find? Share your experience and thoughts in the comments.