Rain Likely Across TN Today Heavy Showers Forecast In Western Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Moderate rain is likely in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, while heavier rainfall is forecast in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Theni over the next two days, according to the weather department.

Chennai could receive light to moderate rain during the evening or night. However, the prospect of rainfall will coincide with above-normal daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where maximum temperatures are expected to remain two to three degrees Celsius higher than usual.

The districts named in Wednesday's moderate rainfall forecast include the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli. Rain is also likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

The forecast thus covers districts across western and southern Tamil Nadu, as well as parts of the Cauvery delta.

Moderate rainfall is expected in these areas on Wednesday, with a separate forecast indicating the possibility of heavier rain in some western districts in the following days. Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

Theni is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Friday, extending the outlook for heavier showers to another district along the state's western belt. For Chennai, the weather department has indicated that rain is more likely later in the day. The forecast for the city specifies light to moderate showers during the evening or night, rather than the heavy rainfall predicted for Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Theni.

Despite the rain forecast, temperatures are expected to stay above normal on Wednesday. The department's temperature outlook applies to both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with maximum readings likely to exceed the usual level by two to three degrees Celsius.

The rainfall and temperature forecasts point to a day when showers may occur in several districts while daytime conditions remain warmer than normal.

The anticipated rain does not alter the department's projection of elevated maximum temperatures across the state and the neighbouring union territory during the course of Wednesday.

The outlook for the next two days places particular attention on Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, where heavy rain is forecast on both days, and Theni, where the heavier rainfall is expected on Friday. Wednesday's forecast, meanwhile, indicates moderate rain across the named districts and lighter to moderate showers in Chennai later in the day.