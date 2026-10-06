Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 7: Check Latest Gold And Silver Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10 gm)
|24K Gold (10 gm)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,37,379
|Rs 1,50,140
|Rs 2,22,347
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,595
|Rs 1,49,935
|Rs 2,22,347
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,379
|Rs 1,49,720
|Rs 2,22,347
|Chennai
|Rs 1,37,824
|Rs 1,50,215
|Rs 2,22,347
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,37,737
|Rs 1,50,106
|Rs 2,22,347
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,37,582
|Rs Rs 1,50,106
|Rs 2,22,347
Gold prices are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, currency movements, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments and domestic demand. Changes in global markets can therefore have a direct impact on the rates followed by Indian buyers and investors.
Silver, meanwhile, has emerged as another closely watched precious metal, with demand coming from both investment and industrial applications. Its price can also respond to global economic conditions, industrial demand and movements in international commodity markets.
It is important for buyers to remember that the quoted market rate is not necessarily the final amount paid at a jewellery store. Gold jewellery purchases can include making charges, GST and other applicable costs, while silver products may also carry additional premiums depending on the form, purity and seller.
With precious metals continuing to attract investor attention, buyers are likely to keep a close watch on gold and silver movements in the coming sessions. Checking the latest rate before making a purchase can help consumers compare prices and understand the overall cost better.
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