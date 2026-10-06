Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 7: Check Latest Gold And Silver Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices remain firmly in focus on Wednesday, October 7, as investors and buyers track movements in the precious metals market. Gold has continued to trade at elevated levels in India, while silver prices are also being closely watched amid changing global market conditions. For consumers planning to buy jewellery, coins or bullion, city-wise rates can vary depending on local market conditions. The latest prices for 24K gold, 22K gold and silver across major Indian cities are given below. Mumbai Rs 1,49,935 Rs 1,37,595 Rs 2,22,347 Delhi Rs 1,50,140 Rs 1,37,379 Rs 2,22,347 Chennai Rs 1,50,215 Rs 1,37,824 Rs 2,22,347 Kolkata Rs 1,49,720 Rs 1,37,379 Rs 2,22,347 Bengaluru Rs 1,50,106 Rs 1,37,737 Rs 2,22,347 Hyderabad - - Rs 2,22,347

City 22K Gold (10 gm) 24K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,379 Rs 1,50,140 Rs 2,22,347 Mumbai Rs 1,37,595 Rs 1,49,935 Rs 2,22,347 Kolkata Rs 1,37,379 Rs 1,49,720 Rs 2,22,347 Chennai Rs 1,37,824 Rs 1,50,215 Rs 2,22,347 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,737 Rs 1,50,106 Rs 2,22,347 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,582 Rs Rs 1,50,106 Rs 2,22,347

Gold prices are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, currency movements, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments and domestic demand. Changes in global markets can therefore have a direct impact on the rates followed by Indian buyers and investors.

Silver, meanwhile, has emerged as another closely watched precious metal, with demand coming from both investment and industrial applications. Its price can also respond to global economic conditions, industrial demand and movements in international commodity markets.

It is important for buyers to remember that the quoted market rate is not necessarily the final amount paid at a jewellery store. Gold jewellery purchases can include making charges, GST and other applicable costs, while silver products may also carry additional premiums depending on the form, purity and seller.

With precious metals continuing to attract investor attention, buyers are likely to keep a close watch on gold and silver movements in the coming sessions. Checking the latest rate before making a purchase can help consumers compare prices and understand the overall cost better.