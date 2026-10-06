Georgia Accounting Community Raises More Than $363,000 To Fight Hunger Across Georgia

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> 2026 Georgia Accounting Food Fight helps provide 1,452,652 meals and pushes the campaign's cumulative impact to 13,159,190 meals.

Georgia's accounting community came together once again in the fight against hunger, raising $363,162.91 through the 2026 Georgia Accounting Food Fight - the equivalent of 1,452,652 meals for Georgians in need.

A collaborative effort between The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA) and Feeding Georgia, this year's campaign included 53 team fundraising pages representing more than 4,400 employees across the state.

“To every accounting professional who competed, donated, rallied a team or encouraged a colleague - thank you,” said Julie Kuykendall, Executive Director of Feeding Georgia.“Your generosity strengthens the work of food banks and hunger-relief partners serving communities across our state. We are deeply thankful to The Georgia Society of CPAs and the accounting professionals who turned friendly competition into meaningful support for Georgia families. What you accomplished this year matters, and we hope it inspires even more people to join us. In 2027, we want to build on this momentum, welcome new teams to the competition and show just how much more we can accomplish together.”

The Georgia Accounting Food Fight is a friendly statewide competition that brings together accounting firms and industry accounting departments to raise funds for hunger relief. Funds raised by participating teams stay local and benefit the food bank serving their community. The campaign is timed to help food banks replenish resources following the increased demand of the summer months.

Top Honors

This year's top honors went to Nichols Cauley, named the Statewide Hunger Champion, raising $53,405.16 across its combined teams, and Underwood Advisors, LLC, named the Statewide Food Fight Hero, raising $2,061.88 and earning the most points per employee statewide.

Additional 2026 Georgia Accounting Food Fight winners include:

Big Four – Overall and Per Employee: Deloitte Atlanta Audit & Assurance

Large Firm – Overall: Forvis Mazars, LLP

Large Firm – Per Employee: Cherry Bekaert

Medium Firm – Overall and Per Employee: Smith Adcock and Company LLP

Small Firm – Overall and Per Employee: Rumph & Associates

Sole Proprietor – Overall and Per Employee: Underwood Advisors, LLC

Industry Accounting Department – Overall and Per Employee: Teradata Corporation

“The Georgia Accounting Food Fight continues to demonstrate what our profession can accomplish when we come together in service to our communities,” said Boyd Search, CEO of The Georgia Society of CPAs.“Since this effort began in 2014, Georgia's accounting community has raised $3,289,797.51 - helping provide 13,159,190 meals to our neighbors across the state. We are incredibly proud of the firms, companies and individuals who continue to make this campaign such a meaningful reflection of the spirit of our profession.”

Since its inception in 2014, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has raised $3,289,797.51 in total, the equivalent of 13,159,190 meals for Georgians facing hunger. The Georgia Society of CPAs and Feeding Georgia extend their gratitude to every firm, company, team and individual who participated in the 2026 campaign and helped turn friendly competition into meaningful support for communities throughout Georgia.

For more information about the Georgia Accounting Food Fight and how you can contribute to Feeding Georgia's mission, please visit .

About The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA)

The Georgia Society of CPAs is the premier professional organization for CPAs in the state of Georgia. With nearly 12,000 members throughout the state, the purpose of GSCPA is to achieve excellence by providing superior advocacy, leadership, service, lifelong learning, and personal and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit

About Feeding Georgia

Feeding Georgia is Georgia's statewide hunger relief network, uniting eight Feeding America food banks to fight food insecurity from Atlanta to the coast. Founded as the Georgia Food Bank Association in 1998, with roots going back to 1985, and rebranded in 2022, the organization collaborates on strategic initiatives, advocates for state and federal food policy, and coordinates resources so local food banks can operate at maximum impact. Today, its member food banks partner with more than 2,000 food pantries to reach 156,500 Georgians in need every single week.