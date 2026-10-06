Nebius Stock Rallies With AI Infrastructure Peers Even As COO Cuts Stake: Retail Mood Improves
- Nebius COO Ophir Nave sold 500,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan adopted in May. AI infrastructure stocks rallied broadly after Marvell raised its long-term revenue outlook on strong AI demand. NBIS has gained nearly 200% year to date, with retail sentiment improving on Stocktwits.
Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares rose 7.4% on Tuesday, their best session so far this month, and inched up overnight even as a regulatory filing showed Chief Operating Officer Ophir Nave sold about half his stake in the artificial intelligence infrastructure company for roughly $118 million.
Nebius COO Sells 500,000 Shares
Nave sold 500,000 Class A shares on Oct. 5, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The sales were made in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $230.67 to $243.72.
The sale represents about half of Nave's stake, leaving him with 454,685 Class A shares, the filing showed. It was made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in May.
Last week, Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky reported selling 7,000 Class A shares worth about $1.5 million.
AI Infrastructure Stocks Rally
NBIS' Tuesday rally came as AI-linked stocks broadly pushed higher, with investors continuing to focus on AI spending plans and demand for infrastructure needed to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.
Several AI-linked names such as Astera Labs (ALAB), CoreWeave (CRWV), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) rose between 3.8% and 7.6% on Tuesday
The moves came after Marvell Technology (MRVL) delivered an upbeat long-term outlook and offered bullish commentary around AI-related demand.
At its Investor Day event, Marvell raised its fiscal 2028 revenue forecast to about $20 billion from $18 billion and set a target of $70 billion to $90 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2031.
NBIS Stock Move, Growth Bets
Nvidia Corp.-backed (NVDA) Nebius has emerged as one of the more closely watched AI infrastructure plays as the company builds out GPU-based cloud capacity and targets growing demand from AI developers and enterprises.
The company has been expanding its cloud capacity at a rapid clip, while its longer-term targets have increasingly placed it among the higher-growth names tied to the AI buildout.
NBIS stock is up about 68% from a recent low on July 29 and nearly 200% year to date. The company's recent acquisition of Inferize, an inference optimization company, is also a catalyst influencing trading.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NBIS shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish' the previous day.“$NBIS Congrats bulls. It pays to hold through the turbulence. All rip and no dip today is making the bears nervous,” a trader posted.
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