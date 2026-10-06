Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 7: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, October 7, as state-run oil marketing companies maintained the existing retail rates following their daily revision at 6 am. The price freeze comes at a time when international crude oil markets are facing renewed uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over global energy supplies. For consumers, the latest rates mean there is no immediate change in the cost of filling petrol or diesel vehicles in key metropolitan cities. The city-wise prices for petrol and diesel are listed below, with rates varying from one location to another because of differences in state taxes, VAT, transportation costs and other components that contribute to the final retail price. Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 7, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

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According to the report, fuel rates across major metros have remained largely steady since June. However, the international oil market continues to be closely watched. Brent crude futures rose 93 cents, or 0.92%, to $101.51 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 82 cents, or 0.92%, to $90.25 a barrel.

The movement in global crude prices is significant for India because the country relies heavily on imported crude oil to meet its energy requirements. International prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and duties, refining expenses and transportation costs can all influence domestic fuel prices.

The report also noted that India's largest private fuel retailer had raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre on Saturday, passing on part of the impact of higher international oil costs to consumers. State-run oil companies, however, have continued to keep their retail rates unchanged.

With crude prices remaining elevated and supply disruptions continuing to attract attention, motorists will be watching closely for any changes in domestic petrol and diesel prices in the coming days.

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