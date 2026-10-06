Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 7: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23
Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 6: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and More
According to the report, fuel rates across major metros have remained largely steady since June. However, the international oil market continues to be closely watched. Brent crude futures rose 93 cents, or 0.92%, to $101.51 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 82 cents, or 0.92%, to $90.25 a barrel.
The movement in global crude prices is significant for India because the country relies heavily on imported crude oil to meet its energy requirements. International prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and duties, refining expenses and transportation costs can all influence domestic fuel prices.
The report also noted that India's largest private fuel retailer had raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre on Saturday, passing on part of the impact of higher international oil costs to consumers. State-run oil companies, however, have continued to keep their retail rates unchanged.
With crude prices remaining elevated and supply disruptions continuing to attract attention, motorists will be watching closely for any changes in domestic petrol and diesel prices in the coming days.
Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Crude Oil Shock Looms, Check Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru & More
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