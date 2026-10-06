Uzbekistan Sees 9.1% Growth In Automobile Exports In 8M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan exported $195.3 million worth of automobiles in the period from January through August 2026, an increase of 9.1% from the same period a year earlier.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Automobiles were the largest subcategory within Uzbekistan's $899.8 million in machinery and transport equipment exports, which increased 43% year over year during the reporting period.

Exports of automotive parts and accessories totaled another $157.5 million, up 3.9% from a year earlier. This includes parts and accessories for automobiles, according to the statistical classification shown in the committee's export data.

The broader machinery and transport equipment category accounted for 3.9% of Uzbekistan's total exports of goods and services in January-August, while automobile exports represented a smaller but growing component of the country's export structure.

Uzbekistan has continued to expand its automotive manufacturing base, with domestic production covering brands including Chevrolet, Kia, BYD, Chery, Haval and others. The National Statistics Committee reported that 190,480 passenger cars were produced in January-May 2026, up from the corresponding period of 2025.

The country is also seeing strong demand for imported vehicles. In January-July 2026, Uzbekistan imported 65,876 passenger cars worth $920.4 million, with electric vehicles accounting for 46,749 units. China supplied 63,039 of the imported cars.

According to Trend 's calculations, automobile exports of $195.3 million accounted for about 21.7% of Uzbekistan's total machinery and transport equipment exports. When automotive parts are included, combined exports of automobiles and parts reached approximately $352.8 million, equivalent to about 39.2% of the machinery and transport equipment category.

The combined value of automobiles and parts was approximately 5.9% higher than the estimated $332.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Automobile exports alone increased by about $16.3 million, while parts exports rose by roughly $5.9 million.

The figures indicate that vehicles and related components are becoming a notable part of Uzbekistan's non-gold export base, even as total exports declined 3.4% year over year in January-August.